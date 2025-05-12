Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood skip IPL restart as netizens debate foreign player exits: ‘Ban them for next two years’

Australian pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have drawn mixed reactions on social media following reports that neither will return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 if the tournament resumes. With fans expressing disappointment and frustration online, hashtags criticising the players’ loyalty and calling for future IPL bans trended across platforms. Others defended the cricketers' personal decisions, pointing to growing regional tensions and the players’ international commitments. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will not return to play the rest of the matches in IPL 2025

Mitchell, who had signed with Delhi Capitals (DC), landed in Sydney on Sunday with wife Alyssa Healy and refused to speak to the media. However, his manager told Australia’s Nine News that Starc “might not return to the IPL if the tournament resumes.”

Meanwhile, Josh, who has been a vital player for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) this season with 18 wickets and multiple match-winning performances, missed RCB’s final match before the suspension due to injury. The injury could rule him out even if the tournament resumes later in May.

The IPL was suspended for seven days after last Thursday’s abandoned match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamsala, which was affected by air raid warnings in nearby areas amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. Reports suggest some Australian players were already uneasy about playing at the northern venue. Cricket Australia is understood to back its players' decisions regarding participation. According to The Age, the board emphasized that "such choices should not impact future selection in the IPL or relations with the BCCI."

While discussions on a possible resumption are ongoing, ESPNcricinfo reported that Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad have been shortlisted as potential host cities for the 16 remaining matches—should the tournament resume in May. The BCCI has not confirmed a final deadline for deciding on the IPL’s return, and officials acknowledge the logistical and diplomatic challenges involved. Several team officials indicated that the season might be postponed to later in the year, especially as overseas players have already begun leaving India, with most expected to depart by the end of Saturday.