No truth behind Naga Chaitanya's second wedding; he is still going strong with Sobhita Dhulipala: Source

Ever since reports suggesting that actor Naga Chaitanya is planning to get married for the second time in his life emerged, there has been a frenzy among the fans. We have exclusively learnt that there is no truth behind him going for an arranged marriage setup, as he is still going strong with actor Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's dating rumours have been doing rounds for a long time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this week, a report stated that Naga’s father and actor Nagarjuna has been “planning for his son’s second marriage and will keep the identity of the girl unknown until he finalises everything”. It further added that it will be an arranged marriage with the girl from “a business family and will have no links with the glamour world”. The actor announced his split from actor Samantha in 2021. Now, our source has confirmed that Naga is not planning to get married for the second time in the near future.

“This is a very baseless rumour started in Mumbai and it makes no sense at all,” the insider tells us, adding, “This is a creation of someone’s mind with no truth in it. Nothing of this sort is happening. The whole narrative of it being an arranged marriage with the father looking for a non-filmy girl from a business family is just very generic stuff created to quantify and generate buzz”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In fact, the source reveals that he is in a happy space with Sobhita, but that doesn’t mean he is ready to go public with his romance. After the separation, the two have been spotted holidaying together multiple times.

“He is still going strong with Sobhita. We have not seen them breaking up or something. They are dating discreetly. They will not come out in the open with their relationship anytime soon, unless and until they decide to get married or engaged. They are not hassled about getting spotted together, but it will be a private thing till they officiate it with a ceremony,” adds the insider.

While Naga is giving love a second chance, he is not in a hurry to get married again. “He just got divorced, and is in no hurry to get married because it is a second marriage for him. So, he is being very careful too,” says the source.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When it comes to Samantha’s love life, the insider reveals that she is not in a relationship with anyone at the moment. “She does not have anyone in her life, and took a break from work. She is focused on health and recuperating at the moment,” adds the source

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON