 Olympic winners Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale & Sarabjot Singh felicitated by National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Olympic winners Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale & Sarabjot Singh felicitated by National Rifle Association of India (NRAI)

BySamarth Goyal
Aug 31, 2024 12:16 PM IST

National Rifle Association of India awarded cash prizes to Paris Olympic winners Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale

Friday night in Delhi was a grand celebration of the Indian shooting team's success at the Paris Olympics, held at the ITC Maurya hotel. The event honored three exceptional athletes: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, and Swapnil Kusale, who earned medals and brought pride to the nation.

Olympic medal winners Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale and Sarabjot Singh were felicitated by the National Rifle Association of India
Olympic medal winners Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale and Sarabjot Singh were felicitated by the National Rifle Association of India

These champions were recognised with cash awards by a government-regulated body for their outstanding performances. 

Manu Bhaker, who became the first Indian since Independence to secure two medals in a single Olympic Games, was awarded 45 lakh. Swapnil Kusale received 30 lakh for his impressive achievement in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event, where he won a historic individual bronze medal, marking a significant moment in Indian shooting history. Sarabjot Singh was granted 15 lakh for his role in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, where he, alongside Bhaker, clinched a bronze medal.

The evening was a proud occasion, reflecting on the skill and determination of these athletes, who have elevated India’s standing on the world stage.The celebration was attended by several distinguished sports figures, including Olympic Council of Asia President Randhir Singh, NRAI chief Kalikesh Singh Deo, and London Olympic medalists Vijay Kumar and Gagan Narang. 

Narang, who also served as the chef-de-mission for the Indian contingent at the Paris Games, commended the athletes for their dedication and perseverance. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Olympic winners Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale & Sarabjot Singh felicitated by National Rifle Association of India (NRAI)
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On