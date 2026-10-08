Planning a garba night? Here’s your guide to what's on offer in Maharashtra

Navratri celebrations in Mumbai are hard to imagine without the undisputed ‘Queen of Garba’, singer Falguni Pathak. A fixture of the festive season since the 1980s, Pathak’s Navratri performances have become an integral part of the city’s celebrations.

With Navratri beginning on October 11, Maharashtra is gearing up for a season of garba and dandiya nights that promise more than just a few hours of dancing. From child-friendly celebrations to Gen Z-focused evenings to the return of the Queen of Garba, here’s what's on offer this year.

In Pune, one annual celebration is putting children at the centre of the experience, with a dedicated dance floor for them, along with age-appropriate music and sound levels.

On how the Garba experience has evolved over the years, he adds, “We are seeing Gen Z embrace Garba with real pride alongside families, communities and lifelong Falguni fans. Fashion, music and social media have brought new energy to the format, but the fundamentals remain unchanged; people want to dance together, celebrate together and feel part of something larger than themselves. At the same time, expectations around comfort, safety, accessibility and production have become much higher.”

Reflecting on what makes her shows so enduring, Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO, TribeVibe Entertainment, says, “Falguni Pathak is not simply synonymous with Mumbai’s Navratri celebrations; she has been part of the city’s cultural memory for almost four decades. Her music has travelled across generations, from those who grew up dancing to her songs to a new generation that has discovered Garba as an expression of culture, community and identity. That continuity is rare.”

Avni Dhoot, Project Manager at Jumpstart International Preschool & Learning Center, says, “This is our 4th consecutive year of organising the event. It is open to both our school children and outsiders. Traditional dandiya events are often designed primarily for adults, leaving children with limited opportunities to experience the celebration. We wanted to create a space where children can learn about the culture, celebrate Navratri, and have fun in an environment designed especially for them,” adding, “We also have activities for children that engage their social, emotional, and cognitive skills, like Navratri-inspired mandala designs, an interactive activity where children use a bow and arrow to aim at a Ravana cutout, and others.”

What: Dandiya Delight 4.0, Children Edition

Where: Mayfield Estate, Kharadi, Pune

When: 17th October 2026

Timing: 5pm to 9pm

Cost: ₹1000 for one child and one adult

Garba gets a Gen Z drip While the traditional spirit remains central, some organisers are consciously tailoring their celebrations to younger audiences. One Pune event is combining garba and traditional music with a visually driven setting aimed at creating an experience that appeals across generations.

“The idea with this event is a fusion of Gen Z energy with the tradition of garba. We have a photogenic arena which will ensure an Instagram-friendly experience, and match our theme ‘Garba, Glam, Glow,’” says RJ and host Shravan Gupta.

He adds that the event is not restricted to a particular age group. “This event is open to everybody. We believe Gen Z isn't just about age; it's a mindset. As for the music, we will play everything, from Bollywood and Gujarati hits to commercial remixes to EDM and contemporary DJ. It's about creating a bridge between generations.”

What: Gen Z Bling Navratri

Where: Nourpark Turf, Near Premia Society, Narhe, Pune

When: 17th October 2026

Timing: 6pm to 11pm

Cost: ₹349 for individual, ₹649 for two, and ₹ 1199 onwards for groups

Making room for everyone For a Mumbai celebration, inclusivity is an important part of the festivities. Alongside its regular line-up of music and dancing, the event will dedicate one evening to children with special needs, with organisers planning a quieter celebration for them.

“While our star performers this year are singers Tushar Sonigra, Archana Mahajan, Harshit Chauhan, Nikita Hingu and Manoj Parmar, we are doing something extra special on 19 October. We are inviting more than 500 special children on the day, and we will ensure low music is played for them,” says organiser Jeetubhai Mehta.

“We have special children in our family itself, and we often notice they aren’t able to take part in such celebrations, which is how we thought of this.”

What: Raas Rang Ghatkopar

Where: Police Hockey Ground, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai

When: 11 to 19 October, 2026

Timing: 7pm to 10pm

Cost: ₹1190 for an individual