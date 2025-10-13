Pluto goes direct today! Zodiac signs that can breathe a big sigh of relief till May 2026

October 13 essentially, in a cosmic sense, promises to open the door to everything, in astrologer Amy Demure's words. This largely represents delays and developments that felt held back for a reason over the past 5 months. The fixed signs, Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius can finally bid goodbye to their season of silent battles. And the great news is that this sigh of relief promises to last till May next year. What Pluto going direct today means for your zodiac sign (Photo: Instagram)

Amy reads the stars in this regard, but as always, check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs coupled with any other major chart placements.

Taurus Fatigue and exhaustion may have defined Taurus' last few months of the year with the need for rest feeling imminent. This period of Pluto going direct is urging the earth sign to let go and make sure. All the overstimulation that they're feeling in this moment belongs in the past. Letting things flow should be their new approach.

Leo If Leos felt a little thrown off these past few months, especially harbouring feelings of being treated unfairly, the unlucky spell comes to an end now. The fire sign can expect to feel a wave of optimism to wash over them and genuinely easy flowing times ahead. Abandoning the survival mindset will do a world of good to them.

Scorpio The need for speed has been a little too real with Scorpios. The water sign can finally kiss the anxiety of wondering when the next big thing will happen goodbye. Exciting times are coming up and Scorpios are fully being asked to lean into the thrills!

Aquarius Aquarius has been in a bit of a self-development kick. The slowed down and not in-favour strain of life may have something to do with it. But what the air sign is being pushed to embrace is their own voice, in decibel and what they use it for. Word to the wise, charity always begins at home.

Do you think Pluto going direct is going to bring some calm to your chaos this winter?