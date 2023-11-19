Quirky Restaurant Deals for the World Cup Finals between India and Australia

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByMadhupriti Mitra
Nov 19, 2023 05:21 PM IST

From screenings to enticing deals, these restaurants are setting the perfect tone for the match.

As the nail-biting World Cup match between India and Australia grips the hearts of Delhiites, restaurants throughout Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have crafted exciting offers to amplify the joy of this momentous day for the passionate revelers.

The platter titled Chakhna of Champions by SOCIAL consists of different finger foods

For those seeking a cricket vibe with every bite, head over to SOCIAL to savor their special World Cup menu called Stad-Yum. This menu includes creatively themed dishes such as 'A.B. De Ribs,' the tempting 'Chauka Chakka Platter,' the nostalgic 'The 1983 Samosa Sampler,' the satisfying 'The 2011 Bucket,' and 'The Doosra Shroom Shawarma,' among many other options. "SOCIAL is also offering engaging innovations like a VR experience with iB Cricket and a chance to win exclusive FanCode merchandise across their trailblazer outlets in India. With a lively atmosphere every time India plays, SOCIAL has become the #DoosraStadium to enjoy your favorite game," said Divya Aggarwal, Chief Growth Officer at Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

A curation of special dishes for the finals by Dhansoo Cafe
To explore exciting dine-in packages, visit Dhansoo Cafe in Gurugram. They have been running various packages for the entire World Cup, including deals on drinks and food like the "Boundary," "Perfect Yoker," "Catch Out with Cocktail," and more. "Dhansoo Cafe has also curated a special menu for the finals, featuring dishes like chilli chicken from Tangra Colony, chicken cutlets, podi idli, and Dhansoo bhel," said Vikrant Batra, Co-founder of Dhansoo Cafe in Gurugram.

SAGA serves in-house special cocktails and drinks for the occasion
For a stadium-like buzz, SAGA, GLASSHOUSE: World Grill & Bar, and Farzi Cafe are offering live screenings alongside their in-house special cocktails and drinks. "The buzz was not as expected for the semifinals mostly because post Diwali. However, for the final are seeing larger gathering and a good turnout," said Vishal Anand, founder of this restaurants.

Madhupriti Mitra

Madhupriti Mitra writes on features and lifestyle, for the daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City

world cup food
