Rajshree Thakur's TV show, 'Bas Itna Sa Khwaab', to go off air over low TRPs

ByS Farah Rizvi
Apr 05, 2025 02:45 PM IST

The daily soap Bas Itna Sa Khwaab will go off air within four months of its launch

Another TV daily has fallen prey to low TRPs, the latest being Bas Itna Sa Khwaab. Sources from the channel confirm low TRPs as the primary reason. It premiered on December 3 last year with the final episode scheduled for April 13.

Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur

“The show was in the league of family-centric shows that are big hits on Indian TV,” a source from the channel tells us, adding, “The story was fresh and different from the typical saas-bahu sagas. But in today’s landscape, it’s unpredictable what will and what will not resonate with audiences.”

Actor Rajshree Thakur, the main lead, shares that it was initially planned as an eight-month-long storyline: “But sudden changes in the original storyline by the team could’ve hampered its run; that’s sad. The current storyline was far away from the original plot.”

Speaking about the impact of TRPs on the industry, she adds, “When I started 17 years ago, we never had to worry about TRPs. There was a time 8 and 9 was common ratings for the shows. Now, It’s a different scenario altogether. Every Thursday, results are discussed and a TRP of .5 and 1 on the charts is a cause for celebration.”

As the shoot for the last few episodes has already been wrapped up in March, Thakur is on a long-awaited break. She says, “I will resume work as and when needed, but for now my focus is on myself and my family. Due to long schedules, I have been neglecting much in life.”

Still from the show Bas Itna Sa Khwaab
Still from the show Bas Itna Sa Khwaab
News / HTCity / Rajshree Thakur's TV show, 'Bas Itna Sa Khwaab', to go off air over low TRPs
