The ₹1,000-crore mark has emerged as one of the biggest benchmarks of success for Indian cinema, reflecting a film’s ability to draw audiences beyond domestic markets. With Ramayana being the latest to join the coveted club, the milestone once again brings into focus the films that paved the way for this box-office achievement. From Aamir Khan’s Dangal to SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Shah Rukh Khan’s back-to-back blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, the list features some of the biggest theatrical successes in recent years. Ramayana

Here is a look at the Indian films that crossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide before Ramayana.

1- Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (2026) – ₹1,813.39 crore

Ranveer Singh returned as Jaskirat Singh Rangi in Aditya Dhar’s sequel, which went on to surpass the first film’s lifetime collection within days of its release. The action thriller crossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide in just seven days and eventually collected approximately ₹1,813 crore. Along with the first instalment, the two films took the Dhurandhar franchise past ₹3,000 crore worldwide, making it the first Indian film franchise to achieve this milestone.

2- Dhurandhar (2025) – ₹1,307.35 crore

Ranveer Singh starred as undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari in Aditya Dhar’s action thriller, emerged as one of the biggest box-office successes in Indian cinema. Released in December 2025, the film witnessed a phenomenal theatrical run, crossing ₹1,000 crore worldwide in just 22 days and becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Its strong performance across domestic and overseas markets took its worldwide collection to approximately ₹1,307 crore,

3-Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) – ₹1,742.10 crore

Allu Arjun returned as Pushpa Raj in Sukumar’s sequel, which created a box-office storm upon release. The film crossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide within six days, making it one of the fastest Indian films to achieve the milestone. Its phenomenal performance, particularly in the Hindi-speaking markets, helped it go on to earn approximately ₹1,742 crore worldwide, placing it among the highest-grossing Indian films ever.

4-Kalki 2898 AD (2024) – ₹1,042.25 crore

Nag Ashwin’s ambitious sci-fi epic brought together Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. Blending mythology with futuristic storytelling, the film stood out for its scale, visual effects and ensemble cast. It crossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide in approximately 17 days, becoming another major success for Indian cinema’s pan-India film movement.

5-Jawan (2023) – ₹1,160 crore

Shah Rukh Khan followed up Pathaan with another blockbuster, this time collaborating with filmmaker Atlee. Featuring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, the action drama connected with audiences through its mass appeal, social themes and high-energy storytelling. It crossed the ₹1,000-crore mark in 18 days and eventually surpassed Pathaan’s worldwide lifetime collection, taking its total to approximately ₹1,160 crore.

6- Pathaan (2023) – ₹1,055 crore*

Shah Rukh Khan made a spectacular comeback to leading roles with Siddharth Anand’s action entertainer. Also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan rode on the excitement surrounding the actor’s return to the big screen. The film crossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide in 27 days, becoming the first original Hindi film to achieve the milestone during its initial theatrical run and giving Bollywood a major box-office boost after the pandemic.

7- KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) – ₹1,215 crore*

Yash’s return as Rocky Bhai turned into a massive theatrical event. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the Kannada action drama expanded on the success of its predecessor and attracted audiences across language markets. Its Hindi-dubbed version played a significant role in its box-office performance. The film crossed ₹1,000 crore worldwide within 18 days, giving Yash his first entry into the coveted club.

8- RRR (2022) – ₹1,230 crore*

Rajamouli returned to the ₹1,000-crore club with another ambitious period action drama. Featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR found audiences across the globe, with its popularity extending well beyond India. The film crossed the ₹1,000-crore mark in 16 days, with its high-octane action sequences, performances and the global popularity of the song Naatu Naatu contributing to its success. The song later won an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

9- Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – ₹1,788.06 crore*

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus redefined the scale of Indian theatrical filmmaking. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, the sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning became a nationwide phenomenon. Its grand visual spectacle, larger-than-life storytelling and multi-language release helped it emerge as a historic box-office success. The two films in the franchise collectively earned approximately ₹2,438 crore worldwide.

10- Dangal (2016) – ₹2,070.30 crore*

Aamir Khan’s sports drama continues to be one of the biggest success stories in Indian cinema. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film tells the story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, Geeta and Babita. While it performed well in India, its phenomenal run in China propelled its worldwide earnings past ₹2,000 crore. It also became the first Indian film to cross ₹1,000 crore in overseas markets alone.

* According to trade tracker Sacnilk