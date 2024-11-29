Stuck in a textationship with a pink flag? 6 online dating terms you should master to find love in 2025

Online dating has evolved dramatically over the years. What once started as a simple platform to meet like-minded people and enjoy a casual conversation over mid-week drinks has transformed into a much more complex landscape. In 2024, online dating is far from what it used to be. While it can still be fun, there's a lot more to navigate, especially if you've been away from the scene for a while. The carefree “young, wild, and free” attitude that usually accompanies a right swipe might feel like a distant memory, but we've got your back with this refresher — from breadcrumbing to affordating, here are a few online dating phrases you should probably familiarise yourself with before dipping your toe in the vicious world of online dating. Master these dating terms to find love

Breadcrumbing

One of the more frustrating aspects of modern dating is breadcrumbing. This happens when someone repeatedly checks in with you, flirts or suggests future dates, but never actually takes things forward. It’s the digital equivalent of throwing out crumbs to keep someone interested without ever committing to a relationship. It’s a strategy that can leave you wondering, “What’s the point?” as the person never actually takes any real steps toward a serious connection. If you've experienced someone ghosting you after weeks of hot-and-cold texting, you've likely been breadcrumbed.

Textationship

Textationships are becoming increasingly common, especially in a digital-first world. This term describes a relationship that exists purely in text, where communication is frequent and intense. The cons? When it comes to meeting in person, it fizzles out. Often, one person gets emotionally invested, waiting for texts that never lead to any deeper connection or in-person engagement. It’s a situation many can relate to, especially in a city like Delhi, where the busy pace of life sometimes makes it easier to hide behind a screen than deal with real-life complexities.

Orbiting

Despite its name, this term has nothing to do with the stars. Orbiting is a phenomenon where someone who’s cut off communication continues to interact with you in subtle ways through social media. They might not message or directly engage, but they are always in the background, watching your every move. How confusing for no reason.

Caspering

If ghosting was too abrupt for your taste, caspering takes a slower approach. It involves gradually withdrawing from a relationship by texting less, offering minimal responses and slowly disappearing without making a clean break. This extended ghosting period creates anxiety for the other person, as they try to figure out what’s going on. A relationship that once had promise becomes a slow, painful unraveling, often leading to the dreaded question: “What happened?”

Pink flags

You've heard of red, green and even beige flags when it comes to flagging off your partner's behaviour but have you heard of pink flags? These flags are more subtle — small annoyances or behaviours that aren’t dealbreakers but still raise questions about compatibility. For instance, ignoring personal boundaries or acting too possessive early on could be seen as a pink flag.

Affordating

In a country where finances often play a significant role in dating dynamics, affordating is a refreshing change. This term refers to dates that are simple, casual, and low-cost. Instead of spending big on fancy dinners or elaborate outings, affordating is about enjoying the company without the financial pressure. One of the better terms out there.

These terms also reflect how relationships have shifted — especially for the younger generation navigating love in an era dominated by swiping, texts, and social media. As 2024 wraps up and 2025 is just around the corner, it’s the perfect time for a fresh start in your love life and with these dating terms in your back pocket, you'll be ready to navigate the online dating world with ease. Good luck!