The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi on co-writing his first play: High is different

Actor Sharib Hashmi, who has been exploring theatre for some time, shares how his career path unfolding. “People do theatre then get films; for me, it was the other way round, but I am enjoying the stage equally,” said the actor during his visit to Lucknow. Actor Sharib Hashmi,, (inset) Play- Breast of Luck

Sharib co-wrote the play Breast of Luck with actor-director Tanisthaa Chatterjee for his first outing in the field.

Explaining his foray into theatre writing, he says: “I have been a writer, writing scripts and dialogues, but theatre writing happened for the first time, and the best part is that it is the first time I came to Lucknow to be a part of a play. When you bring something so close to you as the play to a city that is known for its art and craft, the high is different.”

Directed by Leena Yadav, the story of their play, he reveals, is deeply rooted in their experiences of life and people. “We both have our own journeys and connected as artistes. The director-actor relation turned to co-writers when Tanisthaa told me about her diagnosis with stage-4 oligometastatic cancer. It was then I connected her with my wife Nasreen, the bravest cancer survivor I have known.”

After wrapping up his theatre staging, the actor is set to take up the shoot of an untitled independent film in Kashmir. The Family Man actor says of his upcoming project: “Yes, from here I’ll soon be flying to Kashmir and will have a working Ramzan. And that’s how it will be, as I really wanted to do this film because the story is the hero of this project. Thoda bahut kaam karne ke baad aap dil se judi hui kahaniyon pe focus kar sakte ho.”