Ram Mandir inauguration: Here's how the world is celebrating

The historical moment (inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya) has transformed into a global event. Groups, individuals, society welfare associations in various parts of the world are doing their bit to express their happiness. Here's a line up of the most interesting events: A group in Paris is organising a Rath Yatra on 21 January

Ram Rath Yatra in Paris

Celebrating the glory of Shri Rama, a Hindu group in the country is organising Ram Rath Yatra on 21st January. It will begin from Place de La Chapelle around 12.30pm and culminate at Place de Trocadero around 3pm. An invitation has been designed and shared with the people to join the gracious occasion.

Car Rally in the USA

Members of the Hindu American community organised a huge car rally across Houston recently. Stopping at 11 temples along the way, they sang bhajans and chanted slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'. Carrying saffron banners, almost 500 enthusiastic riders covered the distance holding an image of the Ram temple, the Indian flag and the US flag. 216 cars formed a 3-mile-long line along with eight police officers on bikes. Temples across States will also organise a week long celebration to celebrate the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir

Live Telecast in New York Times Square

According to multiple reports, the much-awaited consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla will not just be livestreamed in various India embassies overseas but also at the Times Square. Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi will address all the devotees of Bhagwan Ram in the country and abroad.