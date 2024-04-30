First time-traveller to Vietnam? 5 Things you must do here

Jetting off to a new country always packs excitement. It's like stepping into a world with endless possibilities, a new adventure at every corner holds a new adventure and new experiences to savour.

If you're planning a summer holiday to Vietnam, nestled in the heart of Southeast Asia, it will fuel your spirit of exploration. It's a land of contrasts, with rugged landscapes that meet luxurious retreats. Here are the must-do things for a first-time traveller here: From a cultural immersion to scenic, tranquil relaxation, there's a lot to be seen and savoured in Vietnam, making it a top summer holiday destination (Shuttertstock)

Capturing memories in the Capital city

Hanoi is definitely top on the list. It's charming with hustle and bustle a labyrinth of streets in the Old Quarter that can be explored on foot, as well as whole treasure trove of quaint shops and street food stalls. The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and the One Pillar Pagoda offer a learning on the city's rich history. Also dive into the diverse cultural heritage of Vietnam at the captivating Vietnam Museum of Ethnology.





Kayaking in Halong Bay makes for a beautiful, bucket-list activity (Pexels)

Go kayaking through Halong Bay

Post-card pretty Halong Bay is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. For an adrenalin-packed time, go kayaking amidst tall limestone pillars that rise from the water, check the hidden caves here and spend the night onboard a traditional junk boat, in the serene, mystical bay.





Old buildings meet little cafes in Hoi An, Vietnam (Shutterstock)

Soak in some cultural learning at Hoi

With a blend of timeless and modern charm, Hoi an ancient is also on travellers' list. It has Vietnamese, Chinese, and Japanese influences. Walk around in the vibrant streets lined with traditional wooden houses and stop for a picture or two for Instagram on the iconic Japanese Covered Bridge. Take a trip into the rice fields as well. And if you catch the Hoi An Lantern Festival in the evenings it makes for a mesmerising sight to witness the town transform into a sea of shimmering lights. Of course, there is a modern side to it as well with trendy cafes and art galleries.

Rejuvenate in the spas

Wellness is another way to unwind and after all that exploration , chill out in the Vietnam's spas. Head to resorts like Anantara Mui Ne Resort, the Danang Marriott Resort & Spa, Six Senses Spa Con Dao and others to discover the age-old tradition of Vietnamese wellness. From treatments inspired by ancient techniques and natural ingredients to invigorating massages to hot stone therapy sessions and mud baths with local minerals, this is a must to soothe tired travellers.

Visit the famous Cai Rang Floating Market. in Mekong Delta (Shutterstock)

Take a boat tour to visit floating markets

Take a boat tour on the Mekong Delta for another cool experience. Glide past verdant rice paddies, floating markets brimming with fresh produce and traditional stilt houses. Travellers get to learn about the region's unique ecosystem here as they also try local delicacies at a riverside restaurant.