Hug a cow, heal your soul: India’s most unexpected wellness getaway

In an age where mental health issues are rising alongside urban stress and digital fatigue, wellness seekers are finding comfort in an unexpected yet culturally familiar companion: the cow. Long revered in Indian tradition for its ties to religion and symbolism of nurture, abundance and maternal warmth, the cow is now stepping into a modern role through cow cuddling therapy. Popularised in the West as an offbeat wellness practice, the trend is quietly gaining momentum across India’s farms and rural retreats.
Most sessions last an hour and can easily be planned as an activity during your travel plans. The therapy taps into a simple truth: human beings crave touch. Resting against the cow’s warm body, feeling its slow breath and steady heartbeat, triggers a natural neurological response. The body releases oxytocin, the bonding hormone, which helps reduce cortisol levels, lower blood pressure and induce a deep sense of ease. For tired urban minds, cow cuddling offers a grounding experience that serves as a reminder to slow down and reconnect with nature and with ourselves.
If you’re curious to try it yourself, a handful of places in India now offer structured cow-cuddling sessions. Whether you are travelling to Vrindavan or Dehradun, here are four spots you should add to your winter travel itinerary where you can experience the therapy firsthand.
Set in the spiritual centre of Vrindavan, Vrindavan Cow Cuddling Charitable Trust turns a simple cow hug into a deeply calming travel experience. Inside their clean, quiet gaushala, visitors are gently guided through the session by learning how to approach, sit with and lean against the cows in a way that feels safe and respectful. Sessions usually last anywhere between half an hour to an hour, offered in soft morning light or during the evenings, making it an easy addition to a Vrindavan day trip. Just make sure to book your slot in advance, then follow it up with a slow wander through nearby temples and ghats for a serene, heart-opening getaway.
Abhyaranyan Farm Stay, Himachal Pradesh
Tucked near Paonta Sahib, Abhyaranyan Farm Stay turns cow therapy into a full-bodied rural escape. Guests begin with a guided cow-hugging session, getting comfortable around the gentle herd as staff teach you how to stroke, lean in and simply breathe with the animals. The experience naturally flows into slow farm walks through organic fields, followed by yoga or meditation held quietly beside the cows. A farm-fresh, organic meal rounds out the afternoon, while overnight guests can settle in for bonfire evenings and storytelling about the cultural and spiritual legacy of cows in India.
GoDesi Cow Cuddling, Amravathi & Chennai
GoDesi has recently brought structured cow-cuddling sessions to Amravathi and Chennai, making the wellness trend more accessible for urban travellers. You spend an unhurried hour inside a calm, open space, getting acquainted with the cows before settling in to cuddle, stroke, or just sit beside them. It’s designed as an easy, drop-in activity for your trips. Whether you’re travelling through Tamil Nadu or exploring Maharashtra’s interiors, GoDesi’s cow-hugging experience offers a warm and remarkably relaxing pause in your itinerary.
Every Saturday morning, Sadhana Forest opens its gates for one of Auroville’s most tender grounding experiences: an hour-long cow-cuddling session facilitated by their Gaushala team. Offered completely free, it begins with a mindful introduction to the cows who roam freely there, along with gentle guidance on reading their body language, understanding consent, and approaching them in ways that feel safe and loving for both sides. Visitors spend time brushing, observing, and quietly leaning into the cows’ presence. If planning to add this to your travel plans, arrive early for the community’s whole-food breakfast at 9 AM, then join the 10 AM session before exploring the rest of Sadhana Forest for a heart-opening Saturday in Auroville.