Hug a cow, heal your soul: India’s most unexpected wellness getaway

In an age where mental health issues are rising alongside urban stress and digital fatigue, wellness seekers are finding comfort in an unexpected yet culturally familiar companion: the cow. Long revered in Indian tradition for its ties to religion and symbolism of nurture, abundance and maternal warmth, the cow is now stepping into a modern role through cow cuddling therapy. Popularised in the West as an offbeat wellness practice, the trend is quietly gaining momentum across India’s farms and rural retreats. Popularised in the West, Cow cuddling is quietly gaining momentum across India’s farms and rural retreats.

Most sessions last an hour and can easily be planned as an activity during your travel plans. The therapy taps into a simple truth: human beings crave touch. Resting against the cow’s warm body, feeling its slow breath and steady heartbeat, triggers a natural neurological response. The body releases oxytocin, the bonding hormone, which helps reduce cortisol levels, lower blood pressure and induce a deep sense of ease. For tired urban minds, cow cuddling offers a grounding experience that serves as a reminder to slow down and reconnect with nature and with ourselves.

If you’re curious to try it yourself, a handful of places in India now offer structured cow-cuddling sessions. Whether you are travelling to Vrindavan or Dehradun, here are four spots you should add to your winter travel itinerary where you can experience the therapy firsthand.