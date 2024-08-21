Jane Goodall's art exhibit in Mumbai gives visitors a glimpse into the life of the chimpanzees' expert

Known as the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees, Jane Goodall turned 90 on April 3. To celebrate the zoologist’s birthday, a travelling exhibition, called ‘Celebrating Jane’, has come to the city. It is designed to be an engaging and immersive experience for visitors of all ages, with five zones that take you through her journey, from early life to ground-breaking work with the primates in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania, Africa. Dr Jane Goodhall with Mr H, which was a gift by Gary Haun, a blind former U.S. Marine (instagram)

Dr Jane Goodall(instagram)

Several interactive activities are lined up, including hands-on workshops, audio-visual presentations, educational games and guided tours. They aim to spark curiosity and a love for Nature and wildlife conservation.

On display at the Museum of Solutions, its founder Tanvi Jindal Shete, says, “The purpose of this exhibition is to inspire the next generation of changemakers. By sharing her remarkable journey, we hope to inspire children and adults alike. Dr Goodall's life exemplifies how one person's dedication can transform our understanding of the natural world and foster a deeper connection between humans and animals. Our collaboration with the Jane Goodall Institute India aims to make her story accessible and relatable, inspiring our visitors to become changemakers.” MuSo was recently recognised as one of TIME's World Top 100 Best Places to Visit in the World.

School students take part in the interactive workshops held at the Jane Goodall exhibit

One of the interesting aspects of the exhibit is that visitors can explore Goodall’s tent. It has been recreated to a tee and shows her life with wild chimpanzees through a documentary. Moreover, a special corner has been created for people to share their birthday wishes for the nonagenarian, which will be sent to her.

Created in association with the Jane Goodall Institute India, Katie Bagli, education director, says, “This is the first-of-its-kind in the country and made to celebrate Jane’s 90th year. This exhibition has taken a lot of planning and thought and gives people a glimpse into the life she lived.”

Catch it live!

What: Celebrating Jane

Where: Museum of Solutions(MuSo), Lower Parel

When: On till September 15

Timing: 10.30am to 6.45pm