As Madhav National Park turns into a tiger reserve, here are top 5 must-visit tiger reserves in India
If you are a wildlife enthusiast, and especially a big cat lover, we bring you a list of India's top 5 tiger reserves, sorted by tiger population
Madhya Pradesh just got wilder! Madhav National Park, a serene haven of grasslands and historic charm nestled in Shivpuri, has officially been declared a tiger reserve, making it Madhya Pradesh’s 9th and India’s 58th tiger reserve. This upgrade promises thrilling wildlife encounters and boosts the region's tourism appeal. Known for its picturesque Sakhya Sagar Lake, the majestic George Castle, and now the majestic tigers, Madhav Tiger Reserve is on its way to become a must-visit for big cat lovers and Nature enthusiasts alike.
To swap your city buzz for the raw, untamed beauty of the wild, here is a list of India's top 5 tiger reserves, sorted by tiger population
Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand: India's first National Park
- Tiger Population: Approximately 260.
- Other animals: Indian elephants, leopards, sloth bears, various deer species (chital, sambar, barking deer), wild boars, langurs and a rich variety of birdlife.
- Why it's hot: India's oldest national park, stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife.
- Nearest airport: Pantnagar airport.
- Nearest Railway Station: Ramnagar Railway Station.
- Safari Prices: Vary widely, ranging from ₹1,500 to ₹10,000+ depending on zone and vehicle.
- Best time to visit: November to June.
Bandipur National Park, Karnataka: Richest biodiversity in India
Tiger Population: Approximately 150.
Other animals: Elephants, leopards, gaurs, dholes (wild dogs), various deer species, and a wide array of bird species.
Why it's hot: Known for its high density of tigers and elephants, lush forests.
Nearest Airport: Mysore Airport (closer) or Bengaluru International Airport.
Nearest Railway Station: Mysore Railway Station.
Safari Prices: Jeep safaris around ₹3,000. Bus safaris are cheaper at around 350 per person.
Best Time to Visit: October to May.
Nagarhole National Park: Part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve
- Tiger Population: Approximately 141.
- Other animals: Elephants, leopards, dholes, gaurs, and a rich diversity of birdlife, similar to Bandipur due to its contiguity.
- Why it's hot: Connected to Bandipur, abundant wildlife, and beautiful backwaters.
- Nearest airport: Mysore Airport (closer) or Bengaluru International Airport.
- Nearest railway station: Mysore Railway Station.
- Safari prices: Jeep safaris approximately ₹1,500-2,000.
- Best time to visit: October to May.
Dudhwa National Park, Uttar Pradesh: One-horned rhinoceros reintroduced after 80 years
Tiger Population: Approximately 150.
Other animals: One-horned rhinoceros (reintroduced), swamp deer, leopards, sloth bears, wild elephants, and diverse birdlife.
Why it's hot: Known for its Terai ecosystem, swamp deer, and rhino reintroduction.
Nearest airport: Lucknow Airport
Nearest railway station: Dudhwa (4 kms), Palia (10 kms) and Mailani (37 kms)
Safari prices: Jeep safaris around ₹6,000.
Best time to visit: November to June
Kaziranga National Park, Assam: Tigers, elephants and the largest number of Indian one-horned rhinoceroses
- Tiger Population: Approximately 104.
- Other Animals: One-horned rhinoceros, elephants, wild water buffaloes, swamp deer, and a vast variety of birdlife.
- Why it's Hot: Famous for one-horned rhinoceros, also home to a healthy tiger population, unique ecosystem.
- Nearest Airport: Jorhat Airport or Guwahati Airport.
- Nearest Railway Station: Furkating Junction Railway Station.
- Safari Prices: Jeep safaris around ₹1,500-3,000, elephant safaris also available.
- Best Time to Visit: November to April.
Ranthambore, Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Tadoba, Pench, Sunderbans, Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam, Manas, and Similipa are some more Tiger reserves in India for you to check out.
Tiger population source: https://bigcatsindia.com/tiger-census-2022/