Monsoon getaways: Let the rains lead you away

There is something about the monsoon that awakens the traveller in us. The rhythmic pitter-patter on the window, the earthy fragrance of rain-soaked soil, steaming cups of chai paired with pakoras, and landscapes washed in a thousand shades of green make the season feel almost cinematic. Every journey feels softer. The cool breeze carries stories, clouds drape themselves over mountains, forests breathe anew, and even familiar roads seem to reveal a different personality.

A Tipai, as the rains sweep across the forest, the landscape transforms into a thriving ecosystem of overflowing streams, dense emerald canopies, blooming wildflowers and extraordinary biodiversity.

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It's perhaps why more Indians are no longer waiting for the skies to clear before packing their bags. According to new Airbnb data, domestic searches for monsoon travel have risen by nearly 40% year-on-year, with travellers increasingly opting for spontaneous weekend escapes and three- to five-day micro-cations. The trend also signals a growing desire for slower travel, immersive local experiences and nature-led getaways. Luxury hospitality brands, too, are embracing the season, curating experiences that celebrate the romance, wellness and unhurried pleasures of the monsoon biodiversity of the rains.Rejuvenate with the Rains

The monsoon has long held a special place in Ayurveda. Considered one of the most receptive seasons for healing, it is believed to prepare the body for deep restoration and detoxification.

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{{^usCountry}} Hidden amid the forests of Old Goa, The Postcard Ayurveda Retreat transforms this ancient wisdom into deeply personalised wellness journeys. Each seven-night programme begins with an individual consultation with resident Ayurvedic physicians, followed by customised therapies, yoga sessions, herbal medicines and nourishing satvik meals designed around each guest's constitution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hidden amid the forests of Old Goa, The Postcard Ayurveda Retreat transforms this ancient wisdom into deeply personalised wellness journeys. Each seven-night programme begins with an individual consultation with resident Ayurvedic physicians, followed by customised therapies, yoga sessions, herbal medicines and nourishing satvik meals designed around each guest's constitution. {{/usCountry}}

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Seasonal treatments such as Snigdha Swedam, Njavarakizhi and Vasthi are especially recommended during the rains, helping relax muscles, improve circulation, restore balance and promote holistic wellbeing. As rain gently filters through the surrounding greenery, the retreat becomes less of a holiday and more of a mindful pause from everyday life.Monsoon Magic In The Wild

Some destinations are best experienced in the monsoon, and Tipai is undoubtedly one of them. As the rains sweep across the forest, the landscape transforms into a thriving ecosystem of overflowing streams, dense emerald canopies, blooming wildflowers and extraordinary biodiversity.

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"Monsoon is the season when the landscape comes alive in its purest form. Our experiences encourage guests to slow down, immerse themselves in nature and witness remarkable ecological changes," says Keyur Joshi, Founder, Tipai by Wildlife Luxuries.

One of the property's signature offerings is the Monsoon Micro Safari, where expert naturalists introduce guests to the forest's smallest but most fascinating residents—from colourful frogs, insects and butterflies to rare fungi, spiders, snails and seasonal flora that emerge only with the rains.

The experience extends beyond the jungle. Birdwatching, forest cycling, yoga overlooking the wilderness, fishing, pottery sessions, bullock cart rides, art workshops and DIY pizza-making create leisurely days that mirror the unhurried pace of the season. The kitchens, meanwhile, embrace comforting regional flavours, serving seasonal produce sourced from nearby communities and inspired by the culinary traditions of Maharashtra.

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Mementos by ITC Hotels, Jaipur celebrates this mood through curated cultural experiences - from authentic Rajasthani dining and regional delicacies to block-printing workshops, cooking sessions, towel art, mocktail and pasta-making masterclasses

Slow Days in the Pink City

While Jaipur is often associated with bright sunshine and regal architecture, the monsoon reveals a softer, more intimate side of the Pink City.

As showers refresh the landscape, peacocks dance across sprawling lawns, weaverbirds build intricate nests on swaying palms and birdsong echoes through lush gardens framed by palatial architecture. It's a season that invites guests to slow down and savour Rajasthan beyond its monuments.

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Mementos by ITC Hotels, Jaipur celebrates this mood through curated cultural experiences - from authentic Rajasthani dining and regional delicacies to block-printing workshops, cooking sessions, towel art, mocktail and pasta-making masterclasses, alongside folk performances that bring local traditions alive against the backdrop of rain-washed landscapes.Monsoon in the Aravallis

Just a short drive from Delhi NCR, ITC Grand Bharat takes on an entirely different character during the monsoon. The Aravalli landscape turns lush, mist hangs gently over the hills and the sprawling estate feels cocooned in calm. Guests can explore rain-soaked gardens on guided nature walks, savour gourmet high tea overlooking the greens, indulge in rain-view dining experiences or spend leisurely hours photographing the resident baya weaver birds as they craft their remarkable hanging nests across the estate's palm trees. Cooler temperatures also make it an ideal season for golf, with verdant fairways adding to the charm.

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For those seeking restoration, Kaya Kalp – The Royal Spa offers seasonal wellness rituals including Ayurvedic-inspired therapies, Abhyanga massages, detox treatments, yoga and mindfulness sessions that perfectly complement the restorative energy of the rains.