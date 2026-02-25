Ramgarh Shekhawati: A living legacy

In the last week of January, I boarded an early train to the historic town of Ramgarh Shekhawati, Rajasthan. I was there for the 10th anniversary of the Vedaaranya Heritage and Healing Festival (VHAH) that took place from January 22 to 26. Now, as February draws to a close, those five days still play in my mind like frescoes that refuse to fade. Seth Ramgopal Poddar Chhatri

Hosted by the Shruti Foundation in partnership with UNESCO and the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, the VHAH event unfolded across Ramgarh’s painted havelis (mansions), chhatris (cenotaphs), and ancient stepwells.

Ramgarh, often referred as Doosra Kashi for its rich Sanskrit scholarship, is also called India’s largest open-air art gallery. During the festival, the town felt less like a venue and more like an intimate, soulful journey into history.

The 2026 theme, ‘Women in Heritage,’ set a powerful tone for the event. I remember sitting in the courtyard as Tim Curtis, Director and Representative for the UNESCO Regional Office, New Delhi, spoke about safeguarding cultural memory. Meanwhile, influential voices like actor-singer Ila Arun and Ranisa Kadambari Jadeja (Maharani of Rajkot) reflected on the feminine force that shapes art and tradition.

The evenings were transformed by powerful performances by Ila Arun, Kathak artists Gauri Sharma Tripathi and Tarini Tripathi’s The Descent of Shakti, the haunting sounds of Chant and Cello, followed by Manganiyar musicians and Kalbeliya dancers.

The days moved at a slower, more immersive pace. Through craft workshops, heritage walks, and sessions on Ayurvedic healing, the deep wisdom of the Shekhawati region was revealed.

What stayed with me most was the vision of the founder, Lady Shruti Nada Poddar. She sees Ramgarh not as a dusty relic of the past, but as a habitat of the future. By restoring spaces like Mohar Haveli, local temples, and johads (water reservoirs), she strives to rebuild a living cultural ecosystem.

As I returned to Delhi by train, I reflected on how Ramgarh had offered me something rare: a chance to pause and reconnect. A month later, the VHAH celebration still feels like a journey I continue to carry within me.

How to get there:

Ramgarh Shekhawati is located near the major railway junction of Churu. The most common route, however, is to fly into Jaipur from where the town is a smooth 170 km drive.

Best time to visit:

While the VHAH takes place in late January, the region is best explored between October and March. For sightseeing, one of the must-dos is a sunset walk to Sethani ka Johad.

The author’s trip was sponsored by the organiser, Vedaaranya Heritage and Healing Festival (VHAH).