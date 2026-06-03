The grand goodbye before the FIFA World Cup 2026

Turkey rolls out a fan convoy

The team bus was escorted by a convoy of TOGG (Turkey’s domestic EVs) vehicles

The squad received a warm send-off as supporters lined the route from their training base in Istanbul to the airport. The team bus was escorted by a convoy of TOGG (Turkey’s domestic EVs) vehicles, while fans waved Turkish flags and cheered along the way. The procession accompanied the squad to the airport, turning the team’s departure into a public show of support.

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The plane that received a ceremonial water salute

Brazil’s water-cannon blessing

The country’s squad departed Rio de Janeiro aboard a plane that received a ceremonial water salute, often referred to as a ‘baptism’ in aviation circles. As the aircraft taxied down the runway, fire engines created arches of water overhead — a gesture typically reserved for special occasions and seen as a send-off ahead of a major journey.

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Senegal hosted a farewell dinner on the pitch of Stade Abdoulaye Wade

{{^usCountry}} Senegal hosts a pitchside banquet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senegal hosts a pitchside banquet {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rather than a convoy or ceremonial procession, Senegal chose a different approach, hosting a farewell dinner on the pitch of Stade Abdoulaye Wade as the Teranga Lions prepared to leave for the World Cup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rather than a convoy or ceremonial procession, Senegal chose a different approach, hosting a farewell dinner on the pitch of Stade Abdoulaye Wade as the Teranga Lions prepared to leave for the World Cup. {{/usCountry}}

The show featured performances by several artists.

{{^usCountry}} South Africa’s festival farewell {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} South Africa’s festival farewell {{/usCountry}}

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Theycombined football with entertainment for Bafana Bafana’s send-off, hosting a fan festival at Johannesburg’s Wanderers Stadium. The show featured performances by artists including Cassper Nyovest, DJ Tira and Lady Zamar. Thousands of supporters attended the event ahead of the team’s departure. President Cyril Ramaphosa also hosted an official send-off dinner for the squad.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ruchika Garg Ruchika Garg writes on food, health, culture, and lifestyle for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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