Vibe of 25 | With Champion, I decided to go solo, says writer-producer Rahil Qazi

Writer and producer, Rahil Qazi, who started his journey in the late 90s and came up with his first independent penned project Champion (1999), feels that telling and creating stories remains the most challenging part of the process. Writer-producer Rahil Qazi

Co-writer of the national award-winning film Do Dooni Chaar (2010), Qazi says, “A lot has changed in these 25 years, but nothing can replace a good story. If you have a good story, it means you have a winner in hand. The big difference that has prevailed over the years is the set of audiences we are catering to today. Tab uss time par log alag tarah ki soch rakhte thhe. Entertaiment means were restricted to cinema and TV. Television was evolving. Things were revolutionising, toh aapne kaam ko bhi as a writer I had to expand, as it was time to grow at par with the society.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Talking about his solo venture, he adds, “Zamana badal raha thaa... people wanted to hear and witness things that were not part of their regular world. So, I started as an assistant and played a small part, to eventually joining it as a writer for the weekly Aadha Gaon (1997) that was being aired on Doordarshan.

“It was after that show in 1998-99 that I decided to try independent writing and came up with Champion, a cricket drama that had shades of politics becoming part of the game. Veteran cricketer Chetan Sharma was the advisor and the show had an ensemble cast of Puneet Issar, Mamik, Sakshi Tanwar and many more.”

Qazi not only wrote the cricket saga but also went ahead to write another solo story Maya (1999), “It was my second independent project as a writer where I also took up the job of chief assistant director. Again, it had a big cast with Hindi film diva of that time, Anita Raj and TV veteran Alok Nath playing a pivotal role. We had stories to tell, and the audience had patience to watch the tale unfold once or maybe twice a week. Log bandh jaate thhe. In fact, this connection with television reached its prime with the advent of satellite channels as well,” he says.

For now, Qazi is busy with more projects. “My last television project was actor Shweta Tiwari’s Main Hoon Aparajita (2022). Now my focus is OTT as well as another milestone film like Do Dooni... Both the web series are complete, and the shoot is about to begin and then my film scripting is on,” says the Madhubala (2012) and Rang Rasia (2013) writer.