Choose the right essential oil for your skin

Social media is inundated with skincare reels and videos, and one current trend is the incorporation of essential oils into skincare routines. Essential oils are primarily used to repair damaged skin and provide intense nourishment. For representational purpose

However, with a plethora of essential oils available in the market, individuals often find themselves perplexed about which ones to choose, resulting in the purchase of less suitable options.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

To address this issue, Kiran Sethi, skin and aesthetics doctor, has shared some valuable tips on selecting the appropriate essential oil for various skin types:

Rosehip oil

Rosehip oil

Rosehip oil is good for aging skin with its topical vitamin A and essential fatty acids.

Grapeseed oil

Grapeseed oil

Grapeseed oil is good for acne prone skin as it doesn't cause acne.

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is good for oily scalp as it helps reduce oil secretion.