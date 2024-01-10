Choose the right essential oil for your skin
Add a few drops of these essential oils to your skincare routine to give your skin a loads of benefits
Social media is inundated with skincare reels and videos, and one current trend is the incorporation of essential oils into skincare routines. Essential oils are primarily used to repair damaged skin and provide intense nourishment.
However, with a plethora of essential oils available in the market, individuals often find themselves perplexed about which ones to choose, resulting in the purchase of less suitable options.
To address this issue, Kiran Sethi, skin and aesthetics doctor, has shared some valuable tips on selecting the appropriate essential oil for various skin types:
Rosehip oil
Rosehip oil is good for aging skin with its topical vitamin A and essential fatty acids.
Grapeseed oil
Grapeseed oil is good for acne prone skin as it doesn't cause acne.
Tea tree oil
Tea tree oil is good for oily scalp as it helps reduce oil secretion.