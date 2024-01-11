Do it like the old monk: Hit health issues for a 36!

Health and fitness trends are constantly evolving with time. In the realm of abstinence, one ritual has not only ridden the fasting wave but gained popularity among fitness enthusiasts and diet fiends. Termed ‘monk fast’, this fasting practice emphasises on discipline and self-control. For representational purpose only

What is Monk Fasting?

Monk fasting, often associated with intermittent fasting, involves cycles of abstaining from food followed by periods of eating. It is a variation of intermittent fasting or alternate-day fasting that involves drinking only water or other zero-calorie beverages like black tea or black coffee for 36 hours once per week. The focus lies not only on the physical benefits, like weight management, but also on mental discipline and spiritual growth. This stands out as a practice deeply rooted in mindfulness and spiritual connection.

Its Origin

The origins of the 36-hour fast can be found in ancient monastic traditions, where it was utilised as a powerful tool for spiritual purification and discipline. Monks, driven by their desire to cultivate self-control and delve into their inner selves, willingly embraced this fasting practice. By abstaining from food for 36 hours, they aimed to enhance their focus and establish a profound connection with their spiritual essence. People from various walks of life started recognising the advantages, leading to its widespread adoption beyond religious contexts.

Who Should Not Practice Monk Fasting?

Nutritionist Archana Batra explains, “Those who resonate with the idea of mindful eating, self-discipline, and a connection to their inner selves may find monk Fasting aligning with their wellness goals. It’s essential, however, that individuals with certain physiological conditions like pregnancy, avoid practising this fast. Those with existing health conditions like diabetes and migraine should also consider consulting with a health care professional.”

Possible Drawbacks

If your goal is weight loss, monk fasting might not yield the result that you are looking for. “It tends to put up its defenses, and even if you go on a very low-calorie liquid diet, it might just hold onto the fat. You might end up losing muscle, which is not a great idea,” explains dietician Kavita Devgan, adding that it might also lead to nausea, headache, dizziness, fatigue and sometimes dehydration.

“Also, I must point out that skipping meals and severely limiting calories can be dangerous for those with medical conditions such as diabetes, low blood pressure, low blood sugar or people who take certain medications. So, these people should be overly careful before embarking on something like this,” cautions Devgan.

Health Benefits

Here are some potential health benefits associated with monk fasting, according to dietician Garima Goyal:

It may contribute to weight loss by reducing calorie intake and promoting the use of stored fat for energy (but also depending on individual metabolism, overall diet and fasting consistency).

Some studies suggest that this style of fasting can enhance metabolic health by improving insulin sensitivity and regulating blood sugar levels.

It is associated with lower blood pressure levels, cholesterol control and better heart health.

According to some research, intermittent fasting may have neuroprotective effects, potentially enhancing brain function and reducing the risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

Improved gut health by way of a more balanced microbiome is another health benefit associated with intermittent fasting.

Pre- and post-fast diet

Before commencing a monk fast, it’s crucial to nourish the body with wholesome foods. Opt for a balanced meal containing lean proteins, fibre-rich vegetables, and healthy fats. This sets the stage for sustained energy during the fasting period,” says nutritionist Archana Batra.

Breaking the fast in the right way is as important as the fasting itself because in the interim (fasting period), the body has not been making the optimal enzymes required for digesting food. “So, always break your fast with easily digestible food, something that can initiate your digestive system to get into full gear. Start with smaller portions and then build up on whatever you eating. If you are really hungry and go on to indulge in a lot of food, it’s not going to work. One can have soup with vegetable or khichdi,” says dietician Kavita Devgan.