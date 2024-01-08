close_game
Haircare tips to avoid itchy scalp during winter

Haircare tips to avoid itchy scalp during winter

ByMadhupriti Mitra
Jan 08, 2024 06:45 PM IST

Follow these dermatologist-approved tips to avoid itchy scalp and have a cleaner scalp this winter

Winter is the time when our scalps get itchy due to various reasons. We often think it's because of dandruff but there could be various other reasons and one of the them could be dryness. To avoid having an itchy scalp during this chilly season, dermatologist Dr Rajat Kandhari shared few easy tips that can be added to your haircare routine. Have a look:

Scalps can get itchy due to various reasons

1. Wash your hair with lukewarm water at least twice a week with a gentle shampoo

2. ⁠Oiling maybe done once a week if required an hour or two before bathing

3. ⁠Use a good conditioner if your hair is dry and brittle

4. ⁠Hydrating creams maybe used to hydrate the scalp - these are available

4. ⁠If the scaling is too much and leading to intense itching - consider visiting a dermatologist as you may need an anti inflammatory topical agent or ketoconazole/ tar containing shampoos

