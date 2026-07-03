Meet the 96-year-old grandma Lillian Droniak who went viral for refusing to stop partying

Lillian Droniak, 96, has gone viral after taking on the management of a retirement home in Connecticut, US, over a notice warning her to stop hosting late-night parties. Last month, the retirement home’s management flagged security footage showing guests leaving her room at 1am and sent her a formal notice warning her to stop hosting parties or risk eviction (Photo: Instagram)

The video, uploaded last month, has clocked over 16 million views, with celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Nicole ‘Snooki’ joining thousands of others in the comments.

The retirement home showdown Last month, the retirement home’s management flagged security footage showing guests leaving her room at 1am and sent her a formal notice warning her to stop hosting parties or risk eviction.

Droniak posted a video the same day, reading the letter aloud before tearing it up on camera. “I pay $12,000 a month to live here. I can party if I wanna,” she said.

The dispute, however, was short-lived. A representative later confirmed that the letter was genuine, but said the matter has since been resolved.

Droniak can continue having guests over late into the night, but she is no longer allowed to serve alcohol.