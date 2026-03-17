WforWoman brings Indian wear into focus at Paris Fashion Week

WforWoman has stepped onto the global runway with its Spring Summer 2026 showcase at Paris Fashion Week, marking a significant moment for contemporary Indian wear. The brand, backed by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., is among the first large-scale Indian wear labels to present at the prestigious platform. This comes after its earlier debut at New York Fashion Week last year, signalling a steady global push.

This comes after its earlier debut at New York Fashion Week last year, signalling a steady global push. The Paris showcase featured a mix of festive, occasion and everyday silhouettes that reflect how Indian women dress today, balancing ease with statement style. The focus remained on wearable fashion rather than couture, with Indian ethnic wear finding space on an international runway usually dominated by global luxury labels.

The collection unfolded through distinct themes. Poetic Reverie focused on summer weddings with soft pastels, fluid silhouettes and delicate embellishments. Pristine Summer brought in clean, bicolour palettes and refined shapes suited for daytime events. Youthful Celebration leaned into vibrant prints, playful details and lighter festive dressing, while Holiday: The Indian Way explored relaxed fits, bold prints and easy resort wear.

The showcase highlights a broader shift, as Indian wear continues to find relevance beyond domestic markets.



(Partnered content)