What it actually takes to get hired at Microsoft, Google or OpenAI before you turn 25

Every year, thousands of engineering graduates apply to the world’s most competitive technology companies. Only a fraction hear back, and fewer still make it through. For students in Class 12, and the parents helping them decide, the more useful question is not how difficult the process is, but what consistently sets successful candidates apart.

The hiring bar has shifted, and it has shifted fast

Chitkara University integrates industry input into curriculum design, project work and ongoing updates. (Photo: HTCS)

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There was a time when strong data structures and algorithms, backed by a recognisable college name, were enough to open doors at top tech firms. That reality has changed.

Recruiters at companies like Microsoft, Google and OpenAI are now looking beyond exam scores. What matters is the ability to think clearly about real-world problems and demonstrate it through actual work. Today, candidates stand out through substantial project portfolios, familiarity with cloud infrastructure, and hands-on experience with AI and machine learning systems. Academic performance still plays a role in early shortlisting, but it quickly stops being a differentiator.

Engineers who get noticed bring proof of what they have built, not just what they have studied. This is not a minor shift; it reflects a structural change in what a computer science degree must deliver.

AI careers need clearer conversations

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{{^usCountry}} Much of the confusion around AI careers comes from how abstractly the field is discussed. Parents often see it as distant or highly specialised; students assume it means academic research. In reality, neither is true. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Much of the confusion around AI careers comes from how abstractly the field is discussed. Parents often see it as distant or highly specialised; students assume it means academic research. In reality, neither is true. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Demand for AI-literate engineers now spans industries —healthcare diagnostics, financial modelling, logistics, supply chains and climate technology. The World Economic Forum continues to rank AI and machine learning specialists among the most in-demand roles through 2030, with opportunities extending far beyond traditional tech companies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Demand for AI-literate engineers now spans industries —healthcare diagnostics, financial modelling, logistics, supply chains and climate technology. The World Economic Forum continues to rank AI and machine learning specialists among the most in-demand roles through 2030, with opportunities extending far beyond traditional tech companies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The pathway to these roles is straightforward: strong programming fundamentals, grounding in mathematics and statistics, experience with machine learning frameworks, familiarity with cloud platforms and project work that shows applied thinking. None of this is out of reach for a motivated undergraduate, but it requires a programme that builds these layers from the first year, not as last-minute additions. AI fluency is becoming the baseline {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pathway to these roles is straightforward: strong programming fundamentals, grounding in mathematics and statistics, experience with machine learning frameworks, familiarity with cloud platforms and project work that shows applied thinking. None of this is out of reach for a motivated undergraduate, but it requires a programme that builds these layers from the first year, not as last-minute additions. AI fluency is becoming the baseline {{/usCountry}}

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A decade ago, knowing how to code was enough to stand out. That is no longer the case.

Even roles without an explicit AI label increasingly expect engineers to work with AI-assisted tools, interpret model behaviour and integrate intelligent systems into applications. New roles, such as ML engineer, AI product specialist and AI safety researcher, are now among the most actively hired across leading organisations.

In 2026, AI fluency is what coding was in 2000: a baseline expectation, not a differentiator. Degrees that cover core fundamentals but lack sustained, hands-on exposure to AI, machine learning and cloud infrastructure risk leaving graduates underprepared for the jobs shaping the next decade.

Not all engineering degrees are keeping pace

Engineering education in India has evolved alongside the tech landscape, but not uniformly. Institutions like the IITs, NITs, and PEC Chandigarh continue to offer strong academic foundations, research ecosystems and valuable networks. These remain credible options.

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However, for most aspirants, the more relevant question is which institutions have meaningfully updated their programmes to match current industry needs. This means looking beyond rankings to examine what a programme actually offers: early integration of emerging fields, exposure to tools used by companies today, and meaningful industry engagement beyond placements.

Chitkara University represents one such approach. Rather than limiting industry collaboration to recruitment cycles, it integrates industry input into curriculum design, project work, and ongoing updates.

Chitkara University's on-campus startup incubation centre, regular hackathons and a recruiting network that includes Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Deloitte provide the kind of ecosystem that compounds over four years. (Photo: HTCS)

What an industry-aligned programme looks like

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Chitkara University’s BE CSE with a specialisation in AI and machine learning, developed in collaboration with Microsoft, is a clear example. Students train on Microsoft Azure, Power BI, and Cognitive Services, work on live projects, earn industry certifications, and receive mentorship from Microsoft professionals alongside faculty. The curriculum reflects the platforms used in real-world AI development.

Alongside this is the BE CSE with a specialisation in AI and future technologies, which expands into IoT, robotics, cybersecurity, blockchain and cloud computing. The curriculum is continuously updated to stay aligned with industry shifts.

Students in both programmes have access to GPU-enabled systems, dedicated machine learning labs and cloud environments. An on-campus startup incubation centre, regular hackathons and a recruiting network that includes Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Deloitte create an ecosystem that compounds over time. From the third year onwards, opportunities such as semester exchanges and international internships further extend learning.

What this means for decisions today

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Getting hired at Microsoft, Google or OpenAI before 25 is not rare — it happens every year. What remains consistent is the pattern: students who invest their undergraduate years in building relevant skills, solving real problems and creating a track record beyond their transcripts.

The candidates who stand out are not always those with the highest grades, but those who build, experiment and tackle problems without predefined answers, often within environments where hands-on work is the norm, not the exception.

For parents and students evaluating options today, the most important question is not an institution’s age or past rankings. It is whether the programme is aligned with where hiring is headed, and whether it gives students meaningful exposure to the tools and practices shaping the industry right now.

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The author of this article is pro-vice chancellor, career advancement services at Chitkara University.

(*Partnered Content)

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