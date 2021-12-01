HTLS 2021: ‘I feel I can throw better, longer distances’ - Neeraj Chopra confident of bettering own national record

Neeraj Chopra, India's first individual Olympic gold medallist in athletics, has set his targets high as he aims to add to his Tokyo 2020 gold. In the 19th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Neeraj insisted that he can “throw better and go longer,” than 88.09m - his current best.

“I feel I can throw better and go longer. Whatever the next challenge is, I shall definitely be ready for it. I feel I can go a long distance,” Neeraj said.

The 23-year-old threw an 87.58m long throw in his second attempt in the men's Javelin event at the Tokyo Olympics, which secured him a top podium finish. Neeraj's highest career throw - 88.09m - is also a national record.

Neeraj Chopra also reminisced the gold medal-winning moment during a conversation with fellow Indian Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra and Managing Editor of Hindustan Times Kunal Pradhan, insisting that he didn't want to “get ahead” of himself when he threw the highest throw among all athletes.

“I cannot say I was sure to win a gold medal. When everyone was done with their throws and I still had one left, that is when I realised that I had won. If we get ahead of ourselves, we get mentally satisfied and that affects the performance. I still have time so for the next Olympics if I still have the opportunity to win, I definitely will,” said Neeraj Chopra.

The 23-year-old also touched down on his equation with German rival Johannes Vetter, who was tipped as a favourite to win the gold medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj had said after his win that he wanted to console and hug Vetter after the German was eliminated earlier in the final event.

“If I pray that he fumbles, it won't work. Sports teaches us to cheer for each other. He also cheers for me. On the field, we obviously try to be at our best. But we're friends outside the field. We should try to encourage each other," said Neeraj.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON