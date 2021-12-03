Home / Htls / Ht Leadership Summit 2021 / Pandemic accelerated acceptance of living, working virtually: Sundar Pichai
ht leadership summit 2021

Pandemic accelerated acceptance of living, working virtually: Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai-led Alphabet earlier this month briefly crossed $2 trillion in market value over sales and profit growth during the pandemic.
Sundar Pichai was speaking on the fourth day of HTLS 2021.&nbsp;(HT Photo)
Sundar Pichai was speaking on the fourth day of HTLS 2021. (HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 03, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Sundar Pichai, the chief executive officer of Google and its parent, Alphabet Inc, said at the 19th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) on Friday augmented reality will drive the future of computing and the coronavirus pandemic has helped in the faster adaptation of technology.

“A massive adjustment has happened and a lot of it is going to stay,” Pichai said during a session on the third day of HTLS with Hindustan Times’ editor-in-chief R Sukumar.

Catch HTLS session live here

“Web 3.0 is early but, there is considerable excitement around decentralised architecture. The internet is, at the end of the day, a community. It's the people driving it forward. As a company, we are always looking to contribute to it,” the Chennai-born executive added.

Alphabet earlier this month briefly crossed $2 trillion in market value over sales and profit growth during the pandemic.

Also Read | Want to provide Indian companies with AI, tech to help scale up ideas : Pichai

Pichai, who took over Google in 2015, has pushed the company deeper into cloud computing and artificial intelligence but has also been facing an increase in regulatory scrutiny.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
htls htls 2021
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out