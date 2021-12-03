HT Leadership Summit 2021 Day 4 ends, concluding sessions lined up for tomorrow

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021 Live Updates: The fourth day of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit will see renowned personalities from the world of technology, finance, and politics shedding light on what ‘The New World Order’ entails in their domain. The opening session this evening saw Google CEO Sundar Pichai joining in conversation with R Sukumar, the editor-in-chief of Hindustan Times. For the next session, Upasana Taku, co-founder and COO of MobiKwik, and Rajan Anandan, the managing director of Sequoia Capital, joined Shruti Mishra, the deputy editor of CNBC-TV18, for a chat. The following session saw hotelier Sonu Shivdasani joining Brunch editor Jamal Sheikh for a fireside chat. The concluding session of the day saw Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joining in conversation with Sunetra Choudhury, the national political editor of the Hindustan Times. Catch LIVE updates of Day 4 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021:

