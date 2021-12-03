HTLS 2021: 'Concerned but not worried about Omicron', says MP chief minister Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday that the emergence of the new variant of coronavirus, named Omicron, is a matter is concern but he is not worried. The reason for this confidence, according to the chief minister, is the measures taken by Madhya Pradesh government and public participation.

Speaking to Hindustan Times’ national political editor Sunetra Choudhury on Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), Chouhan said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh has taken many steps which have been appreciated by the Centre.

“I believe that the only way to defeat this infectious disease it to fight it together. And we are doing this in Madhya Pradesh - involving the public,” said the chief minister.

He further explained in detail about the steps taken by the state government. “There are three main steps that I have taken: I give message to public through TV, radio and social media. Then, I go on the road to explain people to wear mask, take vaccine shots and exercise caution. Third, I get support from many NGOs and groups,” said Chouhan.

He added that people do listen to wise words “because the pain on second wave is still fresh”. “We have not taken strict measures, but have reduced physical presence of children in schools by half,” said the chief minister.

The Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh has improved a lot since the devastating second wave in April-May. On Thursday, the state recorded 12 new cases of Covid-19, after which the statewide tally rose to rose to 7,93,199. The toll remained unchanged at 10,528, as no new casualties were reported, according to state health department. Madhya Pradesh is now left with 128 active cases.

When asked about Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement that non-vaccinated people will not get treatment at government hospitals, Chouhan said such strict measures are not needed in Madhya Pradesh, reiterating that all the people of the state will get vaccinated by the end of this month.

The chief minister said the state government is aiming for 100% coverage of second dose till December end. “We have already achieved 67 per cent coverage as far as second dose is concerned. I can’t comment about exceptions, but we will achieve 100 per cent coverage till December-end,” said Chouhan.