Welcome to the 21st edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. This year’s summit again brings together leaders and icons from across the field of sports, politics, business, lifestyle, and entertainment to have conversations that will go #BeyondBarriers. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was today's guest at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The annual summit, first launched in 2003, is a high-profile gathering of thought leaders, politicians, business leaders, academicians, and other influential individuals from India and around the world. It provides a platform for discussions and debates on a wide range of topics, including politics, economics, social issues, technology, and culture. It is known for addressing contemporary issues and challenges facing India and the world and for fostering dialogue and exchange of ideas among experts and decision-makers.