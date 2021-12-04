Home / Htls / Ht Leadership Summit 2021 / ‘Need to rise above politics of religion and caste’: Punjab CM Charanjit Channi at HTLS
ht leadership summit 2021

‘Need to rise above politics of religion and caste’: Punjab CM Charanjit Channi at HTLS

HTLS 2021: Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the 16th chief minister of Punjab in September. He is the first Dalit leader to head the state.
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi speaks at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) on Saturday.(HT Photo)
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi speaks at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) on Saturday.(HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 04, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Saturday that “poverty is not a curse” and people should try to change their status, while giving his own example and journey to becoming the chief minister while speaking at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS). He also refused the claim that his ascension is with an eye on votes of minority community ahead of the elections. Channi belongs to the Dalit community.

“It’s the change if an era - power is going from elite class to the common people. Congress worked on the principal propagated by Guru Gobind Singh,” Channi told Hindustan Times’ national political editor Sunetra Choudhury.

“I was surprised when Rahul Gandhi called me and said I am going to be the next chief minister is Punjab. I could not believe what was being said from the other side. I pleaded to give power to someone else, but he insisted that I will be the new CM. So, I accepted but started crying – didn’t know if those were tears of happiness or what,” he added.

Also Read | Stubble burning is not a hobby for us, says Punjab CM at HTLS

I never sought this and has been made possible due to democracy, said Channi, adding that politics has no class or caste.

When asked if his appointment as chief minister is meant to garner votes of the Dalit community - which constitutes 30% of Punjab’s population - Channi said it has nothing to do with politics.

“The Congress party took a democratic step and gave power to a person like me, who comes from a marginalised community. And I have been working to make lives of these communities better,” said Channi.

He said there is a need to rise above politics of religion and caste and work towards the betterment of the people and call for the 

Channi took oath as the 16th chief minister of Punjab in September. He is the first Dalit leader to head the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
charanjit singh channi punjab htls 2021 + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out