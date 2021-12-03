What's next for Sundar Pichai? Google CEO lists out plan on HTLS 2021

It’s been more than 17 years for Sundar Pichai to be associated with one of the largest technology company Google. After joining it as an employee, he is now leading it, providing technology solutions and new products across the world.

Pichai appeared on Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) where he spoke to Hindustan Times Editor-in-chief R Sukumar.

He talked about the future of Google, internet and the technology world. But when it came to his own future, Pichai said, “It’s a privilege to be leading a company which has a chance to impact the lives of so many people. I get a lot of joy and energy from it.”

“Just last conversation around climate change and the chance for Google to make a lasting impact there alone gets me up every morning and I couldn’t be more excited by it,” he added.

Pichai was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on June 10, according to news agency Reuters. The Google CEO is an alumnus of Wharton business school, Stanford University and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

What are the things that @sundarpichai is working on that are going to change the world? He answers at #HTLS2021



In conversation with @HT_Ed



Follow LIVE https://t.co/Z4kU5yvYpr pic.twitter.com/GJDydUxGj4 — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) December 3, 2021

He worked at consultant McKinsey & Co before joining Google. He was first interviewed at Google on April 1, 2004, the same day that the company launched Gmail.

Pichai is widely credited for making the Google Chrome browser.

Also Read | Pandemic accelerated acceptance of living, working virtually: Sundar Pichai

The 49-year-old took over Android business from that group’s founder, Andy Rubin, managing the market leading smartphone operating system globally.

He was named Google’s CEO in 2015. Prior to that, he was in charge of product and engineering at Google’s Internet businesses. Pichai loves to play chess.