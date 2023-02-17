Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘… At 6pm sharp today’: Mahua Moitra after Smriti Irani's attack on George Soros

india news
Published on Feb 17, 2023 02:22 PM IST

George Soros said Gautam Adani row would spur “democratic revival in India” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will “have to answer questions”.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and Union minister Smriti Irani.
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Friday took an apparent dig at Union minister Smriti Irani who called upon Indians to unitedly respond to “foreign powers who try to intervene in India's democratic processes” in the wake of billionaire investor George Soros's controversial comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Soros had said Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani's recent troubles in the stock market would spur “democratic revival in India” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will “have to answer questions”.

Describing Soros's remark as a “declaration to destroy India's democratic processes”, Irani said Indians have defeated such “foreign powers who tried to meddle with our internal affairs earlier as well, and will do so again. I urge every Indian to give a fitting reply to George Soros," she said.

She alleged that Soros wants to destroy Indian democracy and wanted some "hand-picked" people to run the government here.

Soon, Moitra, without naming Irani, took a swipe at her appeal.

“Every Indian urged by Hon’ble Cabinet Minister to give fitting reply to George Soros. Please bang your thalis at 6 pm sharp today,” Moitra tweeted.

Adani Group has been under severe pressure since the US short-seller Hindenburg Research on January 24, accused it of accounting fraud and stock manipulation, allegations that the conglomerate has denied as “malicious”, “baseless” and a “calculated attack on India”.

Soros, in a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Thursday, said Modi would “have to answer questions” from foreign investors and Parliament on allegations the Adani group is facing.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asserted that the “democratic revival” in India depends entirely on the Opposition parties and the electoral process and has nothing to do with Soros. Ramesh said, “Nehruvian legacy ensures people like Soros cannot determine our electoral outcomes.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

Topics
mahua moitra smriti irani adani group gautam adani
