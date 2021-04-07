IND USA
'No vaccine shortage, attempts by state govts to spread panic': Harsh Vardhan
Union minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan. (ANI)
india news

'No vaccine shortage, attempts by state govts to spread panic': Harsh Vardhan

Harsh Vardhan slammed what he called 'deplorable' attempts by some state governments to distract attention from their failures and spread panic among the people.
Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON APR 07, 2021 08:16 PM IST

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday condemned what he called 'deplorable' attempts by some state governments to distract attention from their failures and called them out for their 'irresponsible statements' in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. His statement comes in the wake of Maharashtra health minister's comment that his state is facing shortage of Covid-19 vaccine stock.

"At a time when the country is witnessing a fresh wave of rising Covid-19 infections, I am alarmed to note the fact that many State governments have failed to take appropriate response measures and apply the lessons that the nation has learned over the past one year of handling this pandemic," Harsh Vardhan said.

