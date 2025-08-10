1 killed, another injured after SUV rams into pedestrians in Delhi, driver detained

One person was killed and another injured after being hit by SUV on Mother Teresa Road in New Delhi on Sunday. Police said that the car, Mahindra Thar, hit the pedestrians near Gyarah Murti on Sunday morning. The driver of the car was detained on the spot and sent for medical examination to ascertain if he was under the influence of drugs.(PTI)

The driver has been detained and is undergoing medical evaluation. New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla told ANI that “around 6.30 in the morning, a patrolling vehicle saw that an accident had happened”. The driver of the car was detained on the spot and sent for medical examination to ascertain if he was under the influence of drugs, he added. The accident occurred in Lutyen's Delhi, around two kilometres from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

During the investigation, police recovered a liquor bottle from the vehicle, following which a forensic team was called to examine it to determine whether alcohol consumption was involved.

The authorities said that the accused, who was driving the car, has been identified as 26-year-old Ashish. However, the car is registered in the name of Ankit Adnani, who is a resident of Ahimsa Khand, Ghaziabad.

Police said that Ashish was going from Gurgaon to Shakarpur, when the SUV collided with two people on the footpath.

Ashish is not employed right now, but used to work as a driver for someone, Devesh Kumar Mahla said. Meanwhile, the police are trying to ascertain the identity of the victims.

Visuals from the accident show a white Mahindra Thar, with damage on the left side, while the police team conducts further investigation.

Authorities confirmed that the driver has been detained, and a further probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

In a similar incident in July, an unidentified e-rickshaw driver died and several others sustained minor injuries after a Jeep Meridian Overland (SUV) allegedly rammed into six parked vehicles on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway.