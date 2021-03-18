Home / India News / 1 person arrested in Silchar airport hoax bomb threat case
Suspect Shahid Ahmed Laskar was produced before a local court on Wednesday afternoon and was sent to three days in police remand.
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:40 AM IST
A SpiceJet flight from Silchar to Guwahati was delayed on Tuesday afternoon after a chit with a bomb threat was found on the flight. (PTI Photo)

Assam resident Shahid Ahmed Laskar has been arrested in connection with the hoax bomb threat incident at Silchar airport on Tuesday afternoon and is currently under interrogation by Cachar police, said police officials.

A chit with a message, “there is a bomb in the aircraft”, was found inside Spicejet flight (SG8152) which was scheduled to depart from Silchar for Guwahati on the afternoon of March 16. It created panic among the passengers and the flight was delayed by seven hours. However, no bomb or any other suspicious substance was found during the search of the aircraft by a bomb squad.

As per Cachar police officials, the chit carrying the bomb threat was found near the seat of Shahid Ahmed Laskar, a resident of Hailakandi district, who had flown to Silchar on the same flight from Delhi. His phone was found to be in switched-off mode for hours after he left the airport. The police located him finally by tracking his mobile. Later, he was arrested, said Bhargav Goswami, deputy superintendent of police, DSP (HQ).

Laskar was produced before a local court on Wednesday afternoon and was sent to three days in police remand for further interrogation.

Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli has appealed to fliers using the Silchar airport, not to panic. “Bomb disposal squad visited the place and did a thorough check up and we couldn’t find any trace (of a bomb). Magistrate in-charge and DSP were on the spot. We will still be on our guard but request the public not to panic or believe in any rumours,” said Jalli.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a public rally in Karimganj district on Thursday and is expected to land at Silchar airport in a special flight. From the airport, he’ll take a chopper to the venue. Special security arrangements have been made for the trip.

Cachar superintendent of police Bhanwar Lal Meena has asked for deployment of 69 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the district for the upcoming assembly elections.

“We have 1,834 polling stations across the district and there are sensitive areas as well. We already have our police and CRPF teams but we need special armed forces for smooth run of law and order during the elections,” said Meena.

All the three districts of Barak Valley will vote on April 1. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

