1 terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter, operation still on: Jammu and Kashmir Police

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama early on Wednesday morning, the police said. The encounter broke out after midnight on Wednesday and is still continuing .

"#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

The encounter started between security forces and terrorists at Usgam Pathri in the Rajpura area of Pulwama on Wednesday.

On Sunday, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baragam area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

The police said that during the search, the presence of the trapped militant was ascertained, and he was given ample opportunities to surrender.