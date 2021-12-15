Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1 terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter, operation still on: Jammu and Kashmir Police
1 terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter, operation still on: Jammu and Kashmir Police

On Sunday, a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama. He was killed during a cordon and search operation, which the security forces launched in Baragam area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district.
The encounter between security forces and terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama started shortly after midnight.(Representative Photo/ANI)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama early on Wednesday morning, the police said. The encounter broke out after midnight on Wednesday and is still continuing .

"#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

The encounter started between security forces and terrorists at Usgam Pathri in the Rajpura area of Pulwama on Wednesday.

On Sunday, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baragam area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district after specific inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

The police said that during the search, the presence of the trapped militant was ascertained, and he was given ample opportunities to surrender.

pulwama encounter jammu and kashmir
