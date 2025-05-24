Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
10 Covid cases reported in Maharashtra's Thane in 3 days

PTI |
May 24, 2025 02:00 PM IST

The civic body held a high-level review meeting on Friday to assess the situation and readiness of the health system.

As many as 10 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane city over the last three days, with the civic administration urging hospitals to stay vigilant, officials said on Saturday. According to a release issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the affected patients showed mild symptoms and are undergoing treatment at home.

The civic body has urged people not to panic and follow precautionary measures.(Representational Image)
The civic body has urged people not to panic and follow precautionary measures. TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao has instructed the civic health department and hospitals to remain vigilant and alert for examination and treatment of COVID-19 patients, the release stated.

The civic body held a high-level review meeting on Friday to assess the situation and readiness of the health system. During the meeting, chief medical officer Dr Chetna Nitil informed that all patients were stable and recovering at home.

"A sufficient stock of medicines has been maintained at all health centres, and COVID-19 testing kits are readily available," the release quoted her as saying. The civic body has also made arrangements for potential hospital admissions if needed.

"A dedicated 19-bed ward has been set up at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, Maharashtra for COVID-19 patients," hospital superintendent Dr Aniruddha Malgaonkar said.

He said the hospital is also equipped with RT-PCR testing facilities. The civic body has assured that the situation is under control and appealed to the public not to panic. "The health machinery is fully prepared, and constant monitoring is underway," the TMC release stated.

Saturday, May 24, 2025
