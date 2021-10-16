Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 18 die, CM Vijayan seeks help of forces as rain lashes Kerala
india news

18 die, CM Vijayan seeks help of forces as rain lashes Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded red alert in six districts — Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki and Palakkad.
Three districts in Kerala — Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki — were worst affected due to the torrential rains. (ANI)
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 11:57 PM IST
By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram

At least 18 people were killed after heavy rains pounded south and central Kerala on Saturday and 22 people were feared missing in landslides in hilly areas of Kottayam and Idukki districts, prompting the state government to seek help of the armed forces for rescue operations.

“The situation is really serious in some parts of the state. We will do everything possible to save lives,” chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement after chairing an emergency meeting in the state capital. “We have sought help from the army, navy and air force. Relief camps have been set up in the affected districts.”

The state government was monitoring water levels in all dams, the chief minister said. Three districts — Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki — were worst affected due to the torrential rains.

The authorities have halted pilgrimage to the Sabarimala hill temple in Pathanamthitta district due to the inclement weather. All colleges and higher education centres will remain shut till Wednesday.

At least 22 people were feared missing in the landslides that occurred in the hilly areas bordering the Kottayam and Idukki districts. In Idukki, bodies of two persons were retrieved after the car they were travelling in was washed away. They are yet to be identified, police said. Sixteen other rain-related deaths were reported from Pathanamthitta and Kottayam.

RELATED STORIES

The India Meteorological Department has sounded red alert in six districts — Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki and Palakkad.

Most of these districts have witnessed heavy rains since Friday night. Many dams in the vicinity were filled to the brim and sluice gates of some were opened to ease pressure. Some areas in Kottayam received 30 cm rainfall in the past 24 hours, the Met department said. Some areas will witness high winds, it said.

At Kootickal in Kottayam, three houses were destroyed in a landslide. There were unconfirmed reports about six bodies being retrieved. The district administration is yet to confirm it.

Since the area is marooned after the landslide, the administration has sought help of the army. The toll may rise, given the severity of the landslide, an official said on condition of anonymity.

“At least four landslips have been reported in Kottayam and the one is Kootickal is major. Many people are stranded and we have sought the help of Air Force copters to shift them,” said state cooperation minister V N Vasavan, who hails from the district.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister said six teams of the National Disaster Response Force were deployed in the affected areas and two teams of the army will be deployed. Air Force teams have been kept on standby, he said.

The government was closely monitoring the situation and at least 5,000 families have been shifted to relief camps across the state, Kerala revenue minister K Rajan said.

The rains were triggered by a low-pressure in the Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast and many areas of the state were expected to receive heavy rainfall till Sunday afternoon, the weather department said.

Ernakulam district administration has aksed people residing on the banks of Muvattupuzha river to move to safer areas as the sluice gates of Malankara dam will be opened later in the night, which will lead to flooding. Many rivers in the state are swollen due to the heavy rains.

In 2018, the state witnessed the worst floods of the century that claimed more than 400 lives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP only knows how to provide lip-service, says Akhilesh Yadav

157 medical colleges given nod since 2014; 17,691 crore spent on them: Centre

New Hyd facility to help boost Quad nations’ vaccine supply

NCP’s malik again attacks NCB, says using official’s friend as witness
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP