e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

10 government agencies can tap phones, Lok Sabha told

Ministry of home affairs also stated that any interception or monitoring or decryption of any information from any computer resource can be done only by authorised agencies as per due process of law, and subject to approved safeguards and standard operating procedures.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2019 02:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Government didn’t give “blanket permission to any agency for the interception or monitoring or decryption and permission from competent authority is required, as per the due process of law and rules, in each case,” said minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy.
“Government didn’t give “blanket permission to any agency for the interception or monitoring or decryption and permission from competent authority is required, as per the due process of law and rules, in each case,” said minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy. (AP Photo)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) are among 10 central agencies that can intercept telephone communications, provided they have the Union home secretary’s prior permission to do so, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

“Section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 empowers the central government or a state government to intercept, monitor or decrypt, information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer resource in the interest of the sovereignty or integrity of India, the security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states or public order,” minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy said.

He was responding to questions related to the interception of WhatsApp calls and messages.

The ministry of home affairs also stated that any interception or monitoring or decryption of any information from any computer resource can be done only by authorised agencies as per due process of law, and subject to approved safeguards and standard operating procedures.

Importantly, Reddy also clarified that the government didn’t give “blanket permission to any agency for the interception or monitoring or decryption and permission from competent authority is required, as per the due process of law and rules, in each case.”

“Each case is also reviewed by a committee chaired by the Cabinet Secretary in case of Central Government and Chief Secretary of the State concerned in case of a State Government,” he said in a written reply to a question.

The competent authority in the central government has authorised 10 agencies for the purpose are: Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Bureau, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, National Investigation Agency, R&AW, Directorate of Signal Intelligence and Delhi Police Commissioner.

(With inputs from PTI)
tags
top news
‘Outside 100m of admin block’: JNU moves court against agitating students
‘Outside 100m of admin block’: JNU moves court against agitating students
‘In Tamil Nadu’s interest’: Rajinikanth on joining forces with Kamal Haasan
‘In Tamil Nadu’s interest’: Rajinikanth on joining forces with Kamal Haasan
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
Missing for 2 years, Hyderabad man sends video home from Pak custody
Missing for 2 years, Hyderabad man sends video home from Pak custody
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
Sri Lanka’s new President accepts PM Modi’s invite, to visit India on Nov 29
Sri Lanka’s new President accepts PM Modi’s invite, to visit India on Nov 29
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News