10 lakh people to get free AI training, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union minister of electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday announced that 10 lakh people will be given free artificial intelligence training. Ashwini Vaishnaw is being felicitated by the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, S Krishnan, during "CSC Diwas 2025" Celebration.(Shrikant Singh/ANI)

Ashwini Vaishnaw was speaking at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi during the celebration of 10 Years of Digital India by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Common Service Centre e-Governance Services India Limited (CSC SPV), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), conducted the celebration of the ten-year-old Digital India initiative.

An official release from the Ministry of Electronics and IT said the celebration marked a decade of widespread digital empowerment across India, reported ANI.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, inaugurated the programme as the chief guest. In his address, Vaishnaw said, "VLE brothers and sisters across the country have set a remarkable example by delivering the benefits of Digital India to every citizen. When the world questioned how a tea seller or a vegetable vendor could use digital payments, today that dream has come true--UPI payments have surpassed Visa transactions. This is the strength of 1.4 billion Indians."

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, also attended the event.

‘Era of AI’

"We are now in the era of Artificial Intelligence, and it is advancing rapidly. With time, we must use new technologies to bring positive change in people's lives and empower them," Prasada said.

Emphasizing on the need to strengthen awareness, capacity building and cybersecurity in the myriad fields of agriculture, health, and education sectors, Prasada recommended allowing VLEs to deliver Update Client Lite and state government services to boost income.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Sanjay Rakesh, Managing Director & CEO, CSC SPV, stated, "With CSC, there is no need to visit cities to avail government services. CSC centres are providing G2C and B2B services at doorsteps in remote areas of the country, enabling digital empowerment."

In the last ten years, CSC has emerged as a model of Digital India that represents a new paradigm of inclusion and empowerment, Rakesh said.

“I am fully confident that by moving forward with the Prime Minister's mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, we will take the country to new heights,” he added.

Tracing down history

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, the Digital India program aimed to make technology accessible to every corner of the country.

Over the last decade, the initiative has effectively bridged the digital divide, transforming governance, financial inclusion, and internet accessibility.

The initiave made India, the world's third-largest digital economy.

CSC SPV, established in 2009 under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has emerged as one of the world's largest digital service delivery ecosystems, featuring over 5.5 lakh operational centres.

Each CSC is operated by a Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE), who acts as a local changemaker and provides citizen-centric services including Aadhaar enrollment and updates, PAN card and passport services, Banking and insurance, Telemedicine and education services, Skill development and legal aid through Tele-Law and Agriculture services, Grameen eStore (B2B), utility bill payments, and more.

2014 vs 2025

Prasada stressed on how about ten years ago, there were merely about 83,000 CSC centres in the country, whereas now, India is dotted with nearly 5.50 lakh centres.

He talked of the integration of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) with CSCs and acknowledged that over 74,000 women VLEs are setting new benchmarks in empowerment.

Vaishnaw talked of CSC benefits

Further talking of CSC, Vaishnaw said that CSC has reached nearly 90% of the country's villages. “If there is any medium capable of reaching every village, it is CSC,” he added.

Citing inspiring instances like those of VLE Manjulata from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and VLE Rose Angelina from Meghalaya, he stressed how women acquired digital skills and empowered their communities at the same time, despite challenging circumstances.

"Through her centre in the Mairang area, VLE Rose Angelina M. Kharsyntiew is not only delivering services but also setting an example of transformation, empowerment, and community service," he added.

He urged all VLEs to start offering IRCTC services and committed to speaking with Chief Ministers to integrate state IT agencies with CSC-SPV.

“The resolve to extend the benefits of Digital India to the last mile of society is being carried forward with the help of our VLE brothers and sisters. Ten years ago, when we began the Digital India initiative, the Prime Minister had the vision to lay the foundation for a developed India,” said Jitin Prasada as he underscored the role of CSCs in bridging the digital divide.

CSC day celebrations

CSC day was celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm across India. In the national capital, Delhi, the two-day celebration was held on July 15-16, 2025.

On July 15, IT Secretaries from all states convened at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam to deliberate on rural empowerment, the future of e-governance, and the crucial role of CSCs.

Between July 1 and 15, CSCs across the nation engaged in celebrating the occasion with active public participation, as the top-performing VLEs were felicitated for their notable contributions to the bright digital future of India.

