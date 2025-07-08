Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's father , Daulal Vaishnaw, dies in Jodhpur

PTI |
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 01:56 PM IST

He had been critically ill for the past few days and was under treatment at AIIMS Jodhpur.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's father Daulal Vaishnaw passed away at AIIMS Jodhpur on Tuesday, hospital authorities said.

The hospital administration has expressed condolences to the bereaved family.(PTI)
The hospital administration has expressed condolences to the bereaved family.(PTI)

He had been critically ill for the past few days and was under treatment at AIIMS Jodhpur.

In an official statement, the hospital said, "It is with profound sorrow that we inform you of the demise of Hon'ble Railway Minister's father, Shri Daulal Vaishnaw, today on 08 July 2025 at 11:52 AM at AIIMS Jodhpur."

Despite all possible efforts by the medical team, he could not be saved. The hospital administration has expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's father , Daulal Vaishnaw, dies in Jodhpur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On