Bastar district on Friday, police said. 10 Naxals including senior cadre Chaitu surrender in Chhattisgarh

The cadres, including three women, collectively carried a reward of ₹65 lakh on their heads, an official said.

They turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force officials in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, under the `Poona Margem' initiative, said Inspector General of Police Sundarraj Pattilingam.

The `Poona Margem' initiative of Bastar Police has turned out to be transformative, the IGP said.

The surrender, particularly by Chaitu alias Shyam Dada , a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee of the Maoists, is a clear indication that the influence of the violent and anti-people Maoist ideology is rapidly declining, the police official claimed.

Chaitu, whose original name is Giraddi Pavanand Reddy, hails from Warangal district of neighbouring Telangana. He joined the outlawed CPI in 1985, Pattilingam said.

He shifted from Gondia area of Maharashtra to Dandakaranya in 1991-92. Initially working as a `dalam' member, he became a commander and subsequently a divisional committee member . In 2007, he served as a member of the DKSZC, and was currently the in-charge of the Darbha division of the Maoists, the IGP said, adding that he carried a reward of ₹25 lakh.

Chaitu had been instrumental in several deadly Maoist attacks in Bastar region, the IGP said.

The other surrendered cadres included Saroj alias Malku Sodhi, a divisional committee member who carried a reward of ₹8 lakh, Bhupesh alias Sanak Ram Furami, Prakash, Kamlesh alias Jhitru Yadav, Janni alias Raymati Salam, Santosh and Ramsheela alias Bukli Salam, all area committee members who carried a bounty of ₹5 lakh each, he said.

Naveen alias Bhaju Salam and Jayati alias Manai Kashyap, both party members, carried a reward of ₹1 lakh each.

"The remaining Maoist cadres, including Politburo member Devji, Central Committee member Ramdar, DKSZC member Paparao, Deva , and others still have the option of renouncing violence and joining the mainstream," the IGP added.

More than 2,200 Naxalites including top cadres have surrendered in Chhattisgarh in the last 23 months, as per the police.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.