100 million households now have tap water: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the country has achieved the milestone of connecting 100 million houses with functional tap-water connections.

“There cannot be a better beginning of Amrit Kaal [golden age]. This is a big success of the government’s campaign to deliver water to every household. This is a great example of sabka prayas [everyone’s effort],” he said virtually addressing the Har Ghar Jal Utsav event under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Goa.

The event was organised to celebrate Goa’s certification as a state, which has connected all rural households with piped water, along with the Union territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

On July 22, HT first reported the Jal Jeevan Mission, a scheme to link every rural household with a functional tap by 2024, will cover 100 million households by August.

Modi said 100,000 villages across states have become ODF (Open Defecation Free) Plus. After achieving the milestone of the country being classified fully ODF, the Modi government set a target of ODF Plus status for villages.

ODF Plus refers to villages that meet expanded sanitation goals of community toilets, plastic-waste management, grey-water management, etc.

“We have all chosen to work for nation building. That is why we are working on the challenges of the present and the future. Those who do not care about the country are not bothered about spoiling the present or future of the country. Such people can definitely talk big, but can never work with a big vision for water,” Modi said.

“Seven crore [70 million] rural households have been connected with piped water in just three years compared to just three crore [30 million] in seven decades. This is an example of the same human-centered development, which I talked about this time [in the Independence Day speech]...”

Modi said the government has spent ₹3.60 lakh crore on the Jal Jeevan Mission and the pace of this campaign did not slow down despite interruptions the coronavirus pandemic caused. He added people’s participation, stakeholder participation, political will, and optimum utilisation of resources were four pillars for the success of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Modi said locals, village councils, and other institutions of local governance had an unprecedented role in the campaign. “Achieving much more in just seven years than what was achieved in the last seven decades indicates political will,” Modi said. He called water security a big challenge. Modi said water scarcity can be a huge obstacle in accomplishing the resolution to become a developed country.

