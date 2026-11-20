102 hectares of forest land cleared of encroachment in Mahanadi source area in Chhattisgarh
Over the past four years, 1,090 hectares of forest land in the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve have been freed from encroachment, the forest department said.
A joint team of the Chhattisgarh forest department, police and district administration cleared 102.45 hectares of encroached reserve forest land in Karka, the source region of the Mahanadi River in Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve, officials said on Friday.
More than 400 personnel, including forest staff, police personnel and executive magistrates, were deployed for the operation on Thursday.
According to the forest department, nearly one lakh trees were felled or damaged in the Karka forest area over the past decade, while encroachment expanded from around 22 hectares in 2016 to 102.45 hectares in 2026.
"The damage involved tree felling, girdling — a process in which bark is removed to kill a tree gradually — and expansion of agricultural activities into forest land. The extent of encroachment was documented through ISRO satellite imagery and GPS-enabled drone surveys, " the Tiger Reserve's director, Varun Jain, said.
The department also said an attempt to set fire to the forest during the operation was thwarted and a woman forest personnel was assaulted. Three accused have been arrested in connection with the incidents, while Preliminary Offence Reports (PORs) would be registered against those allegedly instigating or misleading encroachers, officials said.
Over the past four years, 1,090 hectares of forest land in the tiger reserve have been freed from encroachment with the active participation of women forest personnel, the department said.
Surveillance drones were also deployed during Thursday's operation to monitor the affected area and record any attempts to damage forest resources or obstruct the government action, officials said.
As part of the restoration effort, 2,500 contour trenches were dug on Thursday, against a target of 25,000, to facilitate rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, soil moisture retention and natural regeneration of vegetation, the department said.
The forest department said the drive aimed to restore the damaged forest landscape and protect the ecological integrity of the Mahanadi's source region.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting. His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.Read More