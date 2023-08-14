President Droupadi Murmu approved 76 Gallantry awards to Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, including four Kirti Chakra (all posthumous) and 11 Shaurya Chakras (five posthumous). While all Kirti Chakra recipients belong to the central reserve police force (CRPF), Shaurya Chakra will be conferred to armed forces personnel as well as CAPF personnel. Shaurya Chakra is the peacetime equivalent of the Vir Chakra, the third-highest wartime military bravery award.

Here is the list of Shaurya Chakra recipients:

Major Vijay Verma: As per the citation, Major Vijay Verma has shown impressive leadership by successfully leading 10 operations since October 2021 which resulted in the elimination of 22 hardcore terrorists. Major Verma has been awarded Shaurya Chakra for displaying exemplary leadership and conspicuous gallantry in eliminating one hardcore terrorist. Major Vikas Bhambhu and Major Mustafa Bohar (Posthumous): Both army personnel have been awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously to recognise their unfathomable courage, fortitude and professionalism of exceptional order. The duo, piloting a mission in Arunachal Pradesh, displayed exceptional bravery. Their helicopter caught fire after mission success, and despite extreme stress, they maintained composure and diverted the aircraft from civilian areas and an ammunition point. They crash-landed the helicopter, sacrificing their lives to safeguard others. Major Sachin Negi: As per the citation, Major Negi has demonstrated remarkable professionalism and courage in six successful operations against 14 terrorists since November 2020. Acting on specific intelligence, he established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir. Confronted by terrorists, he responded with tactical prowess, adjusting his team and retaliating against their fire and grenades. With fearless leadership, he closed in on the terrorists and engaged them at close range, eliminating one and injuring another. Major Rajendra Prasad Jat: Major Rajendra Prasad Jat displayed exceptional valour and leadership during Operation Watrehal, leading to the elimination of three hardcore terrorists. He devised a tactical plan in challenging weather and terrain, trapping terrorists within a house. Amid hostile fire, he skillfully engaged the terrorists, eliminating one himself and injuring another. His selfless act of crawling forward and engaging a terrorist in close quarters saved his comrade's life. Major Ravinder Singh Rawat: Since March 2020, Major Ravinder Singh Rawat demonstrated remarkable leadership in 11 successful operations, eliminating 28 hardcore terrorists. On August 30, 2022, he received information about three terrorists in a village in Shopian district. When the terrorists attempted to flee, he positioned himself to block their escape route. Despite facing grenades and gunfire, he retaliated precisely, injuring one terrorist, subsequently neutralized by his comrade. In another instance, he courageously entered a concrete drain to eliminate a heavily armed terrorist, preventing potential harm to his team. Havildar Vivek Singh Tomar (Posthumous): On January 10, 2023, Havildar Vivek Tomar, stationed at a high-altitude forward post under Operation Meghdoot, noticed thick smoke from a snow tent. Recognizing the potential danger to soldiers' lives and property, he entered the smoke-filled tent, risking his own safety. With great effort, he contained the situation and prevented a major fire accident. Despite inhaling smoke and sustaining injuries, he stayed at the post due to adverse weather. He courageously fought for 36 hours but tragically sacrificed his life on January 11, 2023. Naik Bhim Singh: As a Combat Team Commander, Naik Bhim Singh led a cordon and search operation on September 26, 2022, after intelligence about terrorists in a south Kashmir village. He strategically positioned himself during civilian evacuation. Despite terrorists injuring an officer and targeting civilians, he skillfully engaged the threat, rescued the injured, and pinned down the terrorist. Naik Bhim's exceptional bravery and awareness led him to neutralize the terrorist in close quarters, saving lives. Kulbhushan Manta (Posthumous): Rifleman Kulbushan Manta, part of Operation Rakshak in Jammu and Kashmir, displayed remarkable courage during a joint Jungle operation in October 2022. Acting on intelligence, he approached two terrorists, engaging in hand-to-hand combat and capturing one. Despite being wounded in the gunfire, he pursued the fleeing terrorist, saving fellow troops. Rifleman Kulbushan Manta's valour and tactical skill resulted in capturing one terrorist before succumbing to his injuries. Saifullah Qadri, J&K Police (Posthumous) Gamit Mukesh Kumar, CRPF

11 security forces personnel have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra, including five posthumously. (HT File/Picture for representational purposes only)

