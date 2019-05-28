11 CRPF, state police personnel injured in blast by Maoists in Jharkhand

At least 11 security personnel of the CRPF’s elite CoBRA unit and state police were injured in a blast triggered by Maoists in Jharkhand early on Tuesday, ANI reported.

According to the news agency, the improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at 4:53am in Kuchai area of Saraikela when the troops of 209 CoBRA and Jharkhand police were conducting a special operation.

Eight men of the CoBRA unit and three personnel of Jharkhand police were injured, ANI said.

The injured personnel have been airlifted to the state capital of Ranchi. More details are awaited.

CoBRA or the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action is a specialised unit of the Central Reserve Police Force.

First Published: May 28, 2019 07:52 IST