Monday, Aug 19, 2019

11 killed as container truck collides with state bus in Maharashtra’s Dhule

The accident took place near Nimgul village on the Shahada-Dondaicha road around 10.30 pm on Sunday, an official said, adding that the bus was headed for Aurangabad.

india Updated: Aug 19, 2019 08:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
A container truck collided with a state transport bus coming from the opposite direction in Maharashtra’s Dhule district on Monday.
A container truck collided with a state transport bus coming from the opposite direction in Maharashtra’s Dhule district on Monday. (ANI Photo )
         

At least 11 people were killed and 15 injured when a container truck collided with a state transport bus coming from the opposite direction in Maharashtra’s Dhule district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place near Nimgul village on the Shahada-Dondaicha road around 10.30 pm on Sunday, an official said, adding that the bus was headed for Aurangabad.

Eleven people, including both drivers, died on the spot, he said.

The injured were rushed to a state hospital in Dhule, the official said.

The process of registering a case of accidental death was underway, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 08:50 IST

