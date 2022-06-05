12 charred to death in chemical factory blast at Hapur

MEERUT: At least 12 workers died and 13 were injured when a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in western Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an inquiry by a committee of experts into the blast at the factory in Dhaulana industrial area of Hapur, around 80km from Delhi.

According to the police, the blast took place around 3pm and the impact of the explosion was so intense that the roofs of some of the factories located in the vicinity were damaged. It took three hours for the fire tenders, from Hapur as well as adjoining districts, to douse the blaze in the factory, a senior police officer said.

There were around 30 people in the factory at the time of the blast, a senior police officer said.

“Eight labourers died on the spot, while two succumbed during treatment at a Meerut hospital. One labourer died at a Ghaziabad hospital,” said Sarvesh Mishra, assistant superintendent of police, Hapur. Later in the night, another labourer succumbed to his injuries. “As many as 13 injured labourers are undergoing treatment and condition of a few of them is stated to be critical.”

Hapur district magistrate Megha Rupam and other senior officials rushed to the spot to monitor relief and rescue work. “I am monitoring rescue operations along with other officials,” the DM told HT.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives.

“The accident in the chemical factory of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. The state government is actively involved in providing treatment to the injured and all possible help,” Modi tweeted.

The chief minister ordered divisional commissioner and inspector general of Meerut to rush to the spot, probe the incident and submit a report soon, a UP government spokesperson said. The chief minister has also asked officers to take immediate measures to provide relief to affected persons, the spokesperson added.

“The chief minister has directed district administration officers to go to the spot and oversee rescue and relief measures and extend all possible help to the victims and their families,” the CM’s office tweeted.

“May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense loss. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” UP minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)