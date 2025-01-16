Menu Explore
12 Maoists killed in Bijapur gunfight with security forces: Police

ByRitesh Mishra
Jan 16, 2025 08:12 PM IST

A Chhattisgarh police officer said more than 3,000 police personnel were in the jungles for the anti-naxal operation launched from Sukma on Wednesday night

RAIPUR: About 12 Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Bijapur on Thursday, senior police officers said, adding that combing operations were still continuing.

The Chhattisgarh police said the combing operation was still continuing in the area (ANI FILE PHOTO)
The Chhattisgarh police said the combing operation was still continuing in the area (ANI FILE PHOTO)

“Based on intelligence regarding the presence of Maoists in the forests of the South Bastar area under district Bijapur, a joint team comprising district reserve guard (DRG) Bijapur, DRG Sukma, DRG Dantewada, CoBRA Battalion number -- 204, 205, 206, 208, 210, and CRPF 229 Battalion launched and an anti-Maoist operation was launched,” a statement by the Bijapur district police said.

The officer cited above said more than 3,000 police personnel were in the jungles for the anti-naxal operation launched from Sukma on Wednesday night. During the operation, intermittent gunfights have been taking place between security forces and Maoists.

“The jawans are still in the jungle and a combing operation is still going on. We will disclose more details about the encounter on Friday morning,” the officer, who was overviewing the operation, said.

Police said a cache of weapons and explosives were seized from the site.

The Bijapur gunfight is among a string of anti-Maoist operations that have been conducted in Chhattisgarh over the past several months.

According to the police, five suspected Maoists, including two women were killed during a three-day operation in the Abujhmad region on the border of Narayanpur, Dantewada, and Bijapur districts on January 6. On January 3, another Maoist was killed in Gariaband district.

In all, 26 suspected Maoists have been killed in various operations across the state this year including Thursday’s operation.

According to Chhattisgarh police, 219 Maoists were killed in 2024.

